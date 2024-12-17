Rachel LaMont: Where is Survivor 47 Contestant Now?

CBS’ ‘Survivor 47‘ introduced us to a bunch of new survivalists coming from different walks of life. Among the participants, Rachel LaMont’s determination and personality made her stand out from the rest. Her journey in the show, as she took each physical challenge head-on and survived, even made many of the viewers root for her from the very beginning. Regardless of her winning the competition, questions about her personal life and whereabouts are bound to arise.

Rachel LaMont Booked a Place in the Show After Several Attempts

Rachel Ariyavatkul LaMont dreamed of participating in ‘Survival’ for several years after she first stumbled on the show, thinking that she could also do it. “And within a couple of months, I had submitted my first audition video. And, over the years, got a call, then ghosted, blah, blah, blah. And then, in 2020, I got the first real call that kind of started to get my foot in the door. And COVID happened, all this stuff. And then, two years ago, I was pitched, and then kind of kind of went silent,” she told Parade. Having applied for the show for the past seven years, she nearly booked her place among the previous season’s contestants as she only ended up serving as an alternate. Determined to make it in ‘Survivor 47,’ Rachel put in the extra work by hitting the gym five days a week and focusing on strength training.

She told the Daily Tribune, “I knew I had to be physically prepared. The game is mentally and physically brutal, and I wanted to go in knowing I was in the best shape possible.” When it came to tackling the complex social aspect of the game, Rachel depended on her ability to stay smart and balanced while dealing with other people. She elaborated on the same, saying, “I think about this Goldilocks complex. You have to be not too smart but not unstrategic, not too physical but not too weak. You have to be just in that middle spot — that is key to winning.”

Rachel LaMont is an Experienced Graphic Designer in Detroit

Besides her ‘Survival’ venture, Rachel LaMont’s professional journey of graphic designing began right after earning a degree in the same from the College for Creative Studies in Detroit, Michigan, in 2012. In her last two years of college, she served as an Imaging Center Tech on campus. Her first job as a designer was at Organic, where she was employed for a year, from July 2012 to June 2013. At the same time, she also served as a Programming Director at AIGA Detroit.

In the next few years, she switched three companies — LOYAL3, DBA Worldwide, and seeds marketing+design — where she worked as a Designer. Having gained several years of experience, she became the Senior Art Director at McCann Worldgroup and then at StockX. From April 2020 to April 2021, she switched to freelancing and served several clients, such as Breeze, Saverlife, Brandmotion, Fleishman-Hillard, Trucenta, Buddy’s Pizza, and more. Since April 2021, Rachel has been working as a Visual Designer at General Motors in Detroit, Michigan.

Rachel LaMont is a Married Woman and Mother to Two Furry Pets

Born on March 8, 1990, in Thailand, Rachel Ariyavatkul LaMont moved to the States at the age of seven with her parents and two older sisters — Krystle Thomas and Nicole Ariyavatkul. Still, she maintains a healthy relationship with his father, Pravit Ariyavatkul, and her two sisters, as they have always been supportive of her ventures. In May 2019, she married the love of her life, Derek LaMont, by the beach, surrounded by their loved ones and the sound of the waves.

As of today, Rachel resides in Detroit, Michigan, with her husband and their furry little babies — a dog named Eva and a cat named Maeby. She feels extremely proud of the life that the couple has built together, which includes a loving family, true friends, and good careers. In their free time, Rachel and Derek find themselves exploring new places and going out on adventures. Besides traveling, she also enjoys playing golf, doing yoga, and pottery.

