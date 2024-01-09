Charlene and Patrick: Are the MAFS Australia Couple Still Together?

Nine Network’s ‘Married at First Sight’ follows an interesting social experimental format, wherein individuals who are completely unknown to each other, are paired to test their compatibility and see if sparks fly. In season 5 of the Australian television reality series, which aired in 2018, Melbourne natives Charlene Perera and Patrick Miller signed up on the show to see if arranged marriage would work in their favor.

The two were paired with each other and became an instant hit to the audience. Unlike several of the other pairs of the season, they chose to give their relationship a chance and said “I do” in their final decision. However, it’s been quite some time since the season aired, and fans can’t help but wonder whether their favorite pair have still managed to stick with each other after all these years.

Charlene and Patrick Had a Topsy-Turvy Relationship on the Show

The then-33-year-old brand manager, Charlene, got paired with the then-35-year-old operations manager, Patrick, by the show’s experts. The couple’s strong familial values were what instantly connected them. They showed instant chemistry and were absolutely smitten from the moment they set eyes on each other. However, despite the visible attraction, the pair had to deal with all sorts of obstacles ahead.

The conflicts started when Patrick’s influential and often overbearing mother, Ruby, started intruding into their lives. They were sent to Tasmania for their honeymoon, where the two got to know each other a bit more closely. Charlene soon realized that though Patrick was an amazing guy, certain aspects of his personality would cause problems in the future, specifically his lack of maturity and his mother’s constant interference in their affairs. Charlene also noticed that Patrick lacked a bit of direction and wasn’t quite as assertive as she would have liked. His emotional side which she didn’t find very attractive eventually led to problems with intimacy for the pair.

A controversial Boys Night on the show saw Charlene extremely impressed with Patrick for being able to stand his ground and call out what was wrong. Despite everything not going according to plan and unexpected issues cropping up, Patrick was keen on trying to make their relationship work. Charlene too agreed that though there were some real obstacles they had to overcome, she wanted to give them a chance.

Charlene Found Love with Someone Else, While Patrick Maintains a Low Profile

Despite leaving fans thrilled about being one of the three couples of the season to choose to walk out together, Charlene Perera and Patrick Miller called it quits just a while after the cameras stopped rolling on them. In a shocking revelation during the MAFS reunion episode, Charlene claimed that Patrick had “ghosted” her after their final vows. Meanwhile, Patrick shared that while the show had overwhelmed him, he was disappointed with Charlene’s vows as they contained certain conditions that made him feel uneasy. However, Charlene did admit that the pair were at very different stages in life.

While they did flame rumors of a reconciliation after being seen together in a charity telethon, Patrick cleared the air and said, “I haven’t caught up with Charlene for a bit, but it’s just like seeing an old mate, it felt normal.” Despite things not working out between the pair, they’d continued to remain good friends. After their split, there were rumors that Charlene was dating fellow MAFS contestant Mathew Lockett, but it was neither confirmed nor denied by her. However, it was learned that she was dating Marcus Tanti, another Melbourne local and real estate executive in January 2019 but the couple sadly parted ways in November 2019.

While Charlene vowed to return to the dating app Bumble, luck worked in her favor as she found her current partner, Jonathan Byrne. The pair got engaged in July 2021, after a year of dating. The much-in-love couple became proud parents to Austin on September 20, 2022. She is also the stepmother to Jonathan’s two sons from a previous relationship. The family of five are also the proud owners of furry-four-legged Otto. Charlene often shares snaps of her adorable family on social media and keeps fans on the happenings of her fun and fulfilling life.

Meanwhile, Patrick seems to have maintained a low-key profile. In 2019, he made headlines for being a part of an X-rated music video for Xposed Xotics, updates of which he’d shared on his social media. While it isn’t known whether the Filipino-American operations manager is currently dating someone, he keeps updating his social media with glimpses of fun times with friends, talking basketball, food, family, and life.

