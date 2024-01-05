Nadia and Anthony: Are the MAFS Australia Stars Still a Couple?

Australian reality series ‘Married at First Sight’ pairs two absolute strangers in a social experiment to see whether the two can fall in love and decide to stay together. Season 4 saw Nadia and Anthony, two poles apart people, being set up together. The experts urge the individuals to fully engage themselves throughout all the stages of the experiment and focus specifically on building companionship.

Having different lifestyles and contrasting personalities, Nadia and Anthony endured their fair share of ups and downs on the show. However, they had a successful experience and seemed to be much in love with the show, leading them to decide to take their romance beyond it as well. But were they able to stay together after the cameras stopped rolling?

Nadia and Anthony Took a Leap of Faith with Each Other on MAFS

A flight attendant by profession, then-36-year-old Nadia Stamp was introduced to then-33-year-old racing broadcaster Anthony Manton. While Nadia claimed to not feel the connection instantly, she soon fell in love with him. They didn’t hesitate to say ‘yes’ to their final decision. The two couldn’t wait to see what the future held for them. The pair was so smitten with each other that the pair decided to get married properly once the show ended.

However, the views of the fans of the show on the pair were quite mixed. While most were glad to have Nadia find love and take a leap of faith, many were disappointed that she agreed to choose Anthony, who many perceived to be a bit possessive from the start, especially for his purported name-calling her on live television. Nonetheless, Nadia made her stance clear in their commitment ceremony.

The Brisbane flight attendant said, “I’ve realized that in the end..the good outweighs the bad, and I’m ready to take this leap with you.” This was reason enough for fans to want to hope for the pair to last. Nadia even agreed to relocate to Sydney as Anthony asked her to keep faith in their relationship. Being madly in love, she didn’t mind taking the plunge for what she believed was going to be her ‘happily ever after.’

Nadia is Now Engaged, While Anthony Leads a Quiet Life

No, Nadia and Anthony are not together anymore. Sometime after the show wrapped up, the pair parted ways. Their separation came to light at the show’s dinner party reunion when Nadia arrived alone. She told her fellow brides that Anthony’s demeanor had suddenly changed, and he chose to call it quits. In a conversation with Hit, she stated, “As soon as the cameras stopped rolling, he dropped me like a hot cake.” Heartbroken by that, Nadia claimed at the reunion, that “he would say everything for the cameras.” However, instead of dwelling on the break, she chooses to treat it as a positive experience.

In a conversation with TV Week, the former model shared, “This show has really taught me a lot about myself. It’s made me re-establish myself as a person.” Despite the break-up, Anthony had hoped there would be no bad blood between the two, and they’d be able to remain friends. However, it’s not known whether the pair continued being on good terms. Nadia’s optimism and hopes of finding a happy relationship worthy of her time and effort did eventually bear fruit. She found love with cricket Glen Talarico in May 2018.

The pair clicked almost instantly when she realized he had no clue about her past history on reality television. Glen proposed to her on November 8, 2023. The happy and blushing bride-to-be shared the news on her social media. The couple also welcomed parenthood with the birth of their daughter, Giselle Grace, on April 11, 2022. Nadia currently resides in Geelong with her daughter and fiance. She is the owner of D I P D Nails, a DIY nail powder system, and the founder of The Daily Brush, a detangling sensory hair brush.

Meanwhile, Anthony has chosen to focus entirely on his professional life. He continues being a racing broadcaster for Sky Racing and Tabcorp. He is also one of the directors of Patriot Blood Stock, a sky racing syndication. Despite being present on social media, Anthony has preferred keeping his personal life private and away from the public eye.

