Charles Billis Murder: Where is Christine Billis Now?

After a single-car crash in Claremont, Virginia, in September 2009, Charles Billings and his wife, Christine, were rushed to the hospital. But while Christine made it out alive, Charles couldn’t. While the authorities initially believed it was an unfortunate accident, an audio recording about a year later changed everything. Investigation Discovery’s ‘American Monster: The Last Broadcast’ focuses on how the police finally came to believe that the crash was intentional. So, let’s find out more about what happened then, shall we?

How Did Charles Billis Die?

Charles G. “Charlie” Billis was born in Konitsa, Greece, and later moved to the United States. At the time of the incident, he had been married to Christine Billis for about 17 years. They lived in a farmhouse in Brownington, Vermont, with their daughter, Cathryn, and Corrina, Chrissy’s daughter from a previous marriage. Charles was a well-known figure within the community, hosting TV shows on the local cable network. As per the show, he was legally blind and collected disability checks from the government.

On September 22, 2009, Charlie and Chrissy left the local studio at around 3:30 PM after the show’s taping. But sometime after that, passersby called 911 after locating a car that crashed into a large pine tree in Claremont. It was the Billis’ vehicle, and both appeared to be injured. While Chrissy was wearing a seat belt, Charlie wasn’t. The two were rushed to the hospital, but 57-year-old Charlie, who was trapped in the car and had his legs crushed, died due to the injuries.

Who Killed Charles Billis?

The authorities noted that the weather was clear, and it hadn’t rained that day, so the conditions were dry. Furthermore, there were no skid marks on the road, and the vehicle had crashed into the only tree in the area for a long distance in either direction. The police then spoke to Chrissy, who survived the crash with minor injuries. As per the show, she mentioned taking anti-smoking medication in addition to anti-depressants and sleeping pills.

As a result, the police believed that Chrissy might have blacked out due to the medication while driving, leading to the car crash. The authorities didn’t dig in much further, and Chrissy moved on with her life. Sometime in mid-2010, she began online dating and met Kevin Leland. The two texted and constantly spoke over the phone, but in August 2010, Kevin claimed that she made a bombshell confession.

Kevin later said, “After only knowing her maybe two or three weeks, texting and phone calls, she confessed to me very remorsefully that she killed her husband.” But he wanted to have more evidence before going to the police. So, he recorded his conversation with Chrissy when they met and later turned that over to the authorities. As a result, the police got warrants to further record Chrissy and Kevin’s conversations.

Chrissy later claimed that Charlie was verbally and mentally abusive in addition to being controlling and threatening her. As per the show, the financial situation at home was tight, and Chrissy was overwhelmed with bills and taking care of everything around the house. But she felt like Charlie spent too much time on his TV show and refused to look for a job. Eventually, Chrissy admitted to crashing the car intentionally after arguing with Charlie.

Where is Christine Billis Today?

In November 2012, Chrissy, then 45, pleaded guilty to manslaughter after originally being charged with first-degree murder. She was then sentenced to serve 7-15 years behind bars. Earlier in the investigation, Kevin stated that Chrissy threatened to kill him if he turned her in to the police, adding, “There was one time she stood right over me with a knife.” She was released after serving about seven years of her sentence.

However, Chrissy got into trouble with the law after her then-boyfriend, Douglas Badger, accused her of assaulting and threatening to kill him at a residence in Barton, Vermont. He said, “She’s got issues, you know. She needs help. You can’t put her in jail ’cause she’s not going to get the help she needs.” In October 2020, Chrissy was sentenced to serve 16 months behind bars for the domestic assault. It appears that she has since been released and is on probation. Chrissy, now a grandmother, currently lives in Newport, Vermont, and it seems she is still close to her daughter, Corrina. While it’s unclear what she currently does, she remains active on social media and celebrated Christmas with family in 2021.

Read More: How Did Dianna Brice Die?