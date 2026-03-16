Charles “Eddie” Wiseman AKA Hakam: What Happened to the Twelve Tribes Elder?

Religious cults and organizations known for exercising strict control can have long-lasting effects on their members, and the Twelve Tribes has faced numerous allegations over the years. In popular media, Charles “Eddie” Wiseman, who is considered the group’s second-in-command, came under scrutiny after his son, Zebulon Wiseman, made allegations implicating him. ID’s ‘People Magazine Investigates: The Secrets of the Twelve Tribes Cult’ chronicles the cult’s history, its growth, and Eddie Wiseman’s role within the organization.

Charles “Eddie” Wiseman Got Married to the Lawyer Who Defended Him

Charles “Eddie” Wiseman was one of the earliest members of the Twelve Tribes and part of the community based in Island Pond, Vermont. He was closely connected to Gene Spriggs during the church’s formative years and is believed to have played a significant role in its expansion, serving as second-in-command. He eventually took the Hebrew name, Hakam, in accordance with the group’s practices. Eddie first appeared in public records in 1983, when he faced a misdemeanor assault charge for spanking a child named Darlynn Church. Around the same period, the group was also involved in multiple custody disputes connected to its members. In the late 1990s, Eddie’s wife passed away from cancer, though her son has alleged that she was denied medical treatment, as it was forbidden within the organization.

Based on these incidents, the Vermont Police executed a search warrant on the group in 1984, but no cases or charges were ultimately filed, and most of the children were returned. The allegations against Eddie dissipated after the main witness recanted. They alleged that their statements had been influenced by the anti-cult movement. In 1985, the case was formally dropped when a judge ruled that Eddie had been denied his right to a speedy trial. Notably, his public defender, Jean Swantko, later converted, joined the church, and married Eddie shortly afterward.

Charles “Eddie” Wiseman Has Faced Allegations From His Two Children

In 2001, Eddie Wiseman’s son, Zebulon Wiseman, publicly gave an interview alleging that he had endured both physical and mental abuse within the Twelve Tribes. He also alleged that his father, as one of the leaders, was deeply involved in the group’s strict practices. Later, in 2019, Eddie’s daughter, Kate Wiseman, also spoke out about allegedly similar experiences in the church. Now in his early-to-late 70s, Eddie and Jean Swantko are believed to still be married and lead a very private life. While Jean authored several academic papers defending and rationalizing the church’s practices, Eddie has maintained an even lower public profile throughout.

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