Charles Russell and Catherine Nelson Murders: Is Brian Ferry Dead or Alive?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘On The Case With Paula Zahn: Classified Murder’ follows the enticing case of the couple Charles Russell and Catherine Nelson who were presumed to be murdered in February 2002 in Tucson, Arizona. Their bodies were never found, and the cold case homicide unit of the Tucson Police department was able to nab the alleged perpetrator about 13 years later. If you are intrigued by the case and to know more about it, including the identity of the killer, then we’ve you covered. Let’s just dive in then, shall we?

How Did Charles Russell and Catherine Nelson Die?

Charles Russell, 58, and Catherine Nelson, 42, were a middle-aged couple residing in Phoenix, Arizona. According to their relatives and close ones, the couple had a passion for automobiles and bikes. Hence, when they came across an advertisement for a high-end motorcycle sale in the Arizona Republic, they could not contain their excitement. They cashed in the money and drove to Tucson in southern Arizona to buy the motorcycle on February 2, 2002.

However, when the couple did not report to work even four days later, their colleagues filed a missing person report with the Tucson police on February 6, 2002. The police found their red Ford F-150 truck abandoned in the parking lot of Santa Cruz Catholic Church some days later. Eventual investigations by the police revealed that Charles and Catherine had been shot dead by someone.

Who Killed Charles Russell and Catherine Nelson?

The police looked into the case but could not find any leads or evidence that would help them identify the perpetrator. The bodies of the couple could never be retrieved, and the authorities marked it as an unsolved missing individuals case. The case went cold after 4 years in 2010. But the investigators of the Tucson Police Department refused to give up. Over the following 5 years or so, investigators of the cold case homicide continued to probe and came up with new leads and evidence regarding the case with assistance from Pima County Attorney’s Office.

Police arrested Brian Ferry, 44, on January 28, 2015, on two counts of first-degree murder charges, and was taken to Pima County Jail. According to court documents, Brian possessed multiple burner phones, and his DNA was found in the retrieved truck of the missing couple. Prosecutors further claimed that Brian had put up the advertisement regarding selling a bike on paper to lure the Phoenix couple to his house and kill them.

It was also alleged that Brian’s father helped his son dispose of the couple’s possessions that he had in his house by taking them to a landfill. Brian’s legal counsel denied the charges, and the case went to trial. Arizona Department of Corrections records stated that Brian had a past criminal record, with him serving a 3½-year sentence in 2004 on charges of auto theft and fraud.

Is Brian Ferry Dead Now?

The first trial of Brian ended in a mistrial in February 2018, with the jury unable to reach a unanimous verdict. He was tried again a couple of months later, in mid-April, and he was convicted of two first-degree murder charges on May 16, 2018. He was scheduled to be sentenced on July 23, 2018, and was incarcerated in a cell at Pima County Adult Detention Complex in Tucson, Arizona, till then.

However, Brian was found unresponsive in his cell at around 1.30 am on June 16, 2018. He was rushed to the medical personnel’s office, where he was declared dead. Though the manner of death had not been disclosed by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the homicide detectives involved had determined it to be a case of suicide.

Read more: Where is Archie Cabello’s Son Vincent Cabello Now?