Joy Hibbs’ Family: Where are Charlie, David, and Angie Hibbs Today?

Joy Hibbs was living what many would describe as the American dream. She shared a loving marriage with her high school sweetheart, Charlie Hibbs, and together they had two children, David and Angie. Their household was complete with an adorable dog who brought joy to the entire family, following the children around and becoming an integral part of their lives.

In April 1991, their idyllic life was shattered when their home was engulfed in flames, with Joy still inside. Initially believed to be an accidental death, forensic reports later revealed that Joy had been brutally murdered, having been stabbed and strangled. In the NBC ‘Dateline’ episode titled ‘Justice for Joy,’ Charlie, David, and Angie share cherished memories of Joy while reflecting on the decades-long journey to achieve justice for their family.

Charlie, David, and Angie Hibbs Pursued Justice for Decades

Charlie and Joy Hibbs’ love story began in their school days, blossoming into a lifelong commitment. They tied the knot in 1974 and made their home in Bristol County, Pennsylvania. The couple welcomed two children, Angie, their elder daughter, and David, their son, completing their family. In their household, honesty and transparency were paramount, with Charlie and Joy openly discussing matters with their children. David recalled that his parents were forthright about their occasional recreational marijuana use, fostering an atmosphere of openness and understanding within the family.

On April 19, 1991, 12-year-old David eagerly returned home from school, clutching his report card, eager to share his achievements with his mother. However, upon reaching their house, he was met with a scene of horror: flames engulfed the entire structure. Despite the chaos, David spotted his mother’s car parked outside and immediately called for help. Fueled by desperation, he attempted to enter the blazing house to rescue his mother, but concerned neighbors restrained him. With a heavy heart, David watched helplessly as firefighters arrived and battled the inferno, ultimately extinguishing the flames. Sadly, his mother had passed away.

In the aftermath of the incident, David grappled with overwhelming feelings of guilt, haunted by the thought that his mother had been in his bedroom when the fire broke out. Consumed by remorse, he tormented himself with imagined scenarios of what he could have done differently to prevent the outcome. However, when the family got to know that Joy had been brutally murdered, Charlie made the difficult decision to shield his young son from the grisly details.

Meanwhile, Angie, who was 16 at the time, struggled to comprehend the reality of her mother’s death and grappled with the incomprehensible notion of someone wanting to harm her. David recounted how he pieced together the full story from whispers circulating within the community, a revelation that proved to be incredibly difficult to process. In the years that followed, the Hibbs family relentlessly pursued justice for Joy, offering cash rewards and everything imaginable, but it remained elusive.

Charlie, David, and Angie Hibbs Have Found Some Peace

The apprehension of Joy Hibbs’ killer, Robert Atkins, brought a long-awaited sense of relief to the family. David Hibbs recounted pivotal moments before his mother’s death, aiding in establishing Atkins’ motive during court proceedings. At Atkins’ sentencing in February 2024, the family delivered impactful victim impact statements. David and his family voiced criticism of the Bristol Township Police Department’s investigative efforts. He said, “As far as I am concerned they are complicit in this crime and should stand trial” and believed that evidence from 1991 was intentionally ignored.

During Atkins’ sentencing, Charlie Hibbs emotionally reflected on his cherished life with his wife, denouncing Atkins’ actions as “pure evil” and expressing a desire for Atkins to endure a long and arduous existence. Angie Hibbs also addressed the court, lamenting the loss of her mother and the cherished memories obliterated in a single day by Atkins’ destructive act. She recounted how precious mementos and photographs, intended to preserve her mother’s memory, were lost in the fire. She is a mother now and her daughter, Jessica Beyer has Joy’s name as her middle name. She took the stand, speaking poignantly of her grandmother, whom she never had the chance to know.

David has found a fulfilling career in the healthcare industry, following in his mother’s footsteps. Formerly the director for clinical services at Marquis Companies, he now serves as the business and clinical director of Healthy, a healthcare company, and is based in Portland, Oregon. Meanwhile, Charlie seeks solace in his children and granddaughter, finding comfort in their presence. While he will never forget his beloved wife, he endeavors to honor her memory by cherishing the moments they shared and keeping her spirit alive in his memories.

