Charlie Kawas: Where is Botched Homes Host Now?

HGTV’s ‘Botched Homes’ comes to the aid of homeowners facing construction problems, unfinished projects, or dangerous situations that have resulted from not having professional help. The host, Charlie Kawas, steps in to assess these homes and find practical solutions that can make them safer and more functional. In season 1, for Charlie, the goal was not simply to improve how a house looks but to address the issues that could put families at risk. Alongside, he also faced a medical crisis that forced him to reconsider his priorities and what truly matters to him.

Charlie Kawas Made Arrangements at Work Before Starting Chemotherapy

In the first episode, Charlie Kawas faced a challenging project at a home in Jupiter, Florida, where he was called in to repair a DIY kitchen setup that had no running hot water. The situation was made even more dangerous by exposed wires that had been held up with a stuffed toy, creating what looked like a disaster waiting to happen. Alongside designer Courtney Ibars, Charlie transformed the kitchen into a modern setup that was more structurally sound and functional than before. Charlie explained that his goal was to help homeowners who had been unable to get professional assistance or had been scammed by unskilled contractors. However, while handling these projects, Charlie began experiencing severe back pain that he could not ignore. After going to the emergency room, he learned that he had testicular cancer.

Although doctors advised him to begin treatment as soon as possible, Charlie took two weeks to put things in order at work. He made sure to deliver what he had promised his clients and worked with his crew to ensure they could continue projects in his absence. He then began chemotherapy, and even while in the hospital, he frequently joined video calls to manage his work. His treatment eventually confined him to his home, but the unexpected time away from work gave Charlie a different perspective. He said the experience made him realize how much time he had missed with his children and how quickly they were growing up. Having always prioritized his work, the time at home gave him the opportunity to reassess his priorities and focus more on what truly mattered to him.

Charlie Kawas is Raising Two Daughters in Florida Today

Charlie Kawas began his career in New York City before eventually moving to Jupiter, Florida, where he continued working in the construction industry as a general contractor and carpenter. He later founded his own company, CK Construction Unlimited Inc., through which he has built decades of experience working on residential projects and developing his expertise in the trade. His work has also earned him recognition, including the Golden Hammer Award, a respected industry honor that recognizes quality and excellence in construction. In 2023, Charlie was also featured in Deck Specialist Magazine. Over the years, Charlie has expanded his presence beyond construction projects by becoming a content creator on social media.

Through his platforms on Instagram and YouTube, he shares videos of his work and gives practical demonstrations, construction tips, tutorials, and an inside look at the skills involved in different projects. His content has also led to brand collaborations with companies including Lowe’s, KBRS Inc., and Swisstrax Modular Flooring. Charlie is married to Pietra Kawas, and the couple celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary in 2026. They have two daughters, who are often involved in small projects and activities with their father. Charlie has also found ways to bring them into his work by having them help with tasks or choose items for projects. Their family life shows what a close relationship Charlie shares with his daughters and the importance he places on spending time with them.

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