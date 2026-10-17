Is Charlie Mega Based on a Real Rapper? Is Evacade a Real Music Label?

In Lifetime’s ‘Preach, Pray, Love,’ Charlie Mega, a rapper going through a tough time, finds new meaning in her life when she finds God. After spiraling for a time that seems forever, she is sentenced to a few months in prison for a DUI. There, she is advised by a fellow inmate to try to share her emotional turmoil with a pastor who, despite being young, has gained quite a following. As Charlie gets to know the pastor, Kyrus, and rediscovers her love and faith in God, her life takes an entirely unexpected turn. The story’s intimate depth lends it a touch of realism, encouraging the audience to reflect on their own relationship with God. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Charlie Mega is a Fictional Rapper Portrayed With Realistic Tones

‘Preach, Pray, Love’ is a fictional story that follows an imaginary rapper, Charlie Mega, created by writers Michael Elliot and Cory Tynan. The duo did not refer to any specific real-life incident involving a superstar rapper, but rather focused on highlighting the dramatic journey Charlie undergoes over the course of the story. Actress Karrueche Tran, however, studied rapper Lola Brooke to draw the connections that helped her get into the character’s skin. The actress noted that this is the first time she has played a rapper, and the role required her to hone her musical talents, which she hadn’t really leaned into in any prior role.

Because during the events of the film, Charlie is in the process of making an album, Tran also got her first experience in a music studio while filming the Lifetime movie. She described it as an intimidating and challenging experience, but added that pushing herself to get out of her comfort zone gave her more confidence. Apart from this, what really drew her to Charlie was the deeply spiritual nature of her story. She connected with the character on a personal level, especially in the context of her own relationship with faith and God. She revealed that she has felt closer to God in recent years and has learned the importance of remembering him in good times and, more importantly, in bad.

In the film, Charlie experiences an emotional and spiritual stirring in her heart when she attends Pastor Kyrus’ church. Tran added that filming those scenes came easier to her because she could easily put herself in the protagonist’s place. The emotions and tears that came with it felt entirely natural. The actress also spoke about the importance of learning to stay true to oneself, a lesson that Charlie learns the hard way. By the end, she transforms from a rogue superstar with a criminal past into a musician who taps into her faith and feelings to create songs that resonate with more and more people because they feel so real.

Tran wishes that Charlie’s arc encourages others to follow their own path and not be influenced by what others say or think about you. In the film, Charlie faces opposition from the church people who believe she is irredeemable, as well as from her label, Evacade, who think she has changed too much since her time in prison. Her change does not sit well with them, and citing creative differences, they drop her. Artists and labels parting ways over such things is not unheard of. But what truly makes this part stand out is how Charlie chooses to stand her ground, refusing to revert to her previous self for fear of facing rejection, which is what the story is all about.

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