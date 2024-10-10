Charlotte “Charlie” Cowan: Where is Elaine Parent’s Victim Now?

Apart from focusing on Elaine Antoinette Parent, also known as “The Chameleon Killer,” Sundance Now’s ‘The Hunt for the Chameleon Killer’ also sheds light on some of the women whose identities she assumed during the 1990s and early 2000s. One such woman was Charlotte “Charlie” Cowan, who also featured in the true crime documentary series and shared her experiences with the world’s most wanted woman at the time.

Charlotte “Charlie” Cowan Met Con Artist Elaine Parent at a Florida Bar

During the 1990s, Elaine Antoinette Parent assumed many identities while trying to evade the accusations of being involved in the brutal murder of Beverly “Bev” McGowan in July 1990. At some point, the police learned that she had rented a car in Los Angeles under the name Charlotte Cowan. It turned out that it was the name of an actual woman whom she had met in 1986 at Faces bar in Orlando. At the time, she was under the guise of Ann Tremont and talked to the real Charlotte “Charlie” Cowan, who was a regular at the bar, at length.

Talking about numerology, Elaine gained Charlie’s curiosity and convinced her to give out her personal details, such as her birthday, time of birth, and driver’s license. After predicting a prosperous future for Charlie, the con artist earned her trust and friendship. Several weeks later, Elaine unexpectedly knocked on Charlie’s door around 3 am in the night while pretending to be a man, requesting her to provide her with a copy of her birth certificate for personal reasons. Although perplexed about the whole situation, Charlie ended up giving her the certificate, which she got back a while later. However, she claimed that she never heard from Elaine again.

Animal Lover Charlotte “Charlie” Cowan Leads a Peaceful Retired Life

Originally from Sanford, Florida, Charlotte “Charlie” Cowan grew up to be a huge animal lover. After graduating from Seminole High School with flying colors, she decided to follow her passion and pursue a career in the animal grooming industry. Thus, she became a groomer at PetSmart, where she worked for several years starting from 1996. She loved her job as she got to groom and interact with lots of furry pets. At some point in her life, she relocated to the city of Tampa, Florida, where she currently resides.

Although Charlie has retired from her job as a pet groomer, she continues to contribute to animal welfare in various ways. For instance, almost every year on her birthday in November, she raises funds for Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary, a nonprofit organization based in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, dedicated to providing lifetime homes & care to hundreds of senior dogs. In November 2020, she wrote on her social media, “For my birthday this year, I’m asking for donations to Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary. I’ve chosen this nonprofit because their mission means a lot to me, and I hope you’ll consider contributing as a way to celebrate with me. Every little bit will help me reach my goal.” From what we can tell, Charlie enjoys her retired life in Tampa, Florida, and continues to pet every other dog she encounters.

Read More: Beverly “Bev” Ann McGowan: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?