Chauncey Young: Unlocked A Jail Experiment Participant is Out of Prison Today

For many of those who were a part of Netflix’s ‘Unlocked: A Jail Experiment,’ it was an opportunity to see the world in a new light as they figured out a place for themselves. Consider Chauncey Young, who had recently entered the H-Unit of Pulaski County Detention Facility before the experiment had started. He soon found himself pitted against one of the most prominent faces in the compound, though things did change soon.

Chauncey Young Wanted Another Chance at Freedom

When the experiment in the H-Unit of Pulaski County Detention Facility started, Chauncey Young had been there for about a month. Faced with six different charges, he was worried that the possible sentence he was facing would mean that he would be spending most of his life, if not all of it, in prison. He expressed how he did not think he should even be in prison as he dreamed of being a technical engineer and was quite good with technology.

The charges against Chauncey included aggravated robbery, theft of property, and first-degree battery. He was also accused of being in possession of a controlled substance with the intent for distribution. The additional charges were reckless driving and fleeing, adding to his long list of possible crimes. Still not having been tried and sentenced, Chauncey was worried for his fate, and his frustration often resulted in him being angry at his fellow inmates.

Wondering where Chauncey’s attitude might jeopardize the continuation of the experiment, Randy “True Story” Randall tried to talk to him. However, the younger man did not appreciate this, feeling that their situation was not the same and that True Story did not understand where he was coming from. This led him to tease True Story often, including the one time when the other man had been trying to change television channels.

True Story did not appreciate being made fun of and got involved in a physical altercation with Chauncey. While this did not escalate much, it did leave the situation between the two tense. After Sheriff Eric Higgins gave all the inmates an ultimatum about how they needed to convince him to let the experiment continue, Chauncey and True Story ended up having a heart-to-heart. During this, the two were able to clear the air between them, with True Story’s profession that he only wanted to guide Chauncey in a place that he was not completely aware of how to navigate.

Where is Chauncey Young Now?

During his time in the Netflix show, Chauncey Young’s determination to get out of prison and into the free world had been evident for all to see. he would often make the use of free calls to contact his family and asked them to bail him out. His especially requested his mother to help him as he did not want to be behind bars. More than once, he had commented that he would give everything he had to get out and make the most of the chance that life had offered him.

Since the experiment, Chauncey has been bonded out of prison, though he is not completely free to do as he pleases. His trial has yet to take place, determining his future. Currently, he has an ankle monitor around that keeps track of his movements. Given the long list of charges against him, Chauncey’s worries abot his fate were certainly not unfounded. This is something that his close family also seemed worries about when heard on the Netflix show. A resident of Little Rock, Arkansas, Chauncey had been 20 when he appeared on the show and likely remains determined to make the best of his years ahead, hopefully as a technical engineer, and make use of his interest in technology and YouTube.

Read More: Where is Mason Abraham AKA Mayham Now?