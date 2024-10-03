Cheryl Metcalf Murder: Where is Thomas “Thom” Patrick Rogers Now?

Recently divorced, Cheryl Metcalf was beginning a new chapter in her life in Denver, Colorado. Balancing two jobs, studying to become an accountant, and raising her children as a single mother, she was determined to make things work. She had also started dating someone she really liked, and her life seemed to be on the right track. However, in July 1998, tragedy struck when the police received a call reporting a shooting. Upon arriving at the scene, they found Cheryl had been shot multiple times and had died from her injuries. Discovery+’s ‘Married to Evil’ episode titled ‘Dying to Leave’ delves into the intricate plan behind her murder that left investigators puzzled for a long time.

Cheryl Metcalf’s Dreams Were Cut Short Because of a Brutal Crime

Cheryl Ann Metcalf was born in Denver, Colorado, on December 30, 1966. Growing up surrounded by love and care, she was a source of joy for everyone around her. Known for her kindness and infectious smile, she had a unique quality that drew people to her, and as she matured, she became pretty popular in school. At just 16 years old, Cheryl met 23-year-old Thomas “Thom” Patrick Rogers and fell in love. Despite her family’s disapproval of their relationship due to the significant age difference, Cheryl was determined to pursue her feelings.

In 1983, Cheryl eloped with Thomas, and the newlyweds moved to California. Despite the distance, she maintained her relationship with her family and stayed in touch. Everything seemed to be going well, and in 1989, the couple returned to Denver, Colorado, to be closer to their loved ones. Soon after, Cheryl gave birth to her daughter, Shelby Wallace, and a few years later, her son, Sean Metcalf, arrived. While her love for her children filled her life, her marriage deteriorated. By the mid-1990s, the couple decided to separate, and Cheryl moved into a new home with her children.

As the divorce proceedings continued, Cheryl worked two jobs to support her family while also studying to become an accountant. Her spirits lifted when she met Ross Rozen, reigniting her hope for love. Unfortunately, all her dreams and aspirations were shattered when the police received a call from a woman in Thornton, Colorado, reporting a shooting at her home. Upon arrival, the officers discovered that Cheryl had been shot multiple times. She suffered two gunshot wounds in her back, one in her thigh, two on the side of her chest, and one in her head. Sadly, she had succumbed to her injuries before she could receive any medical assistance.

Cheryl Metcalf’s Killer Called 911 and Claimed They Had Acted in Self-Defense

The woman who made the call was Susan Beemer, the girlfriend of Thomas Rogers, and the shooting took place at Thomas’ home. Susan told the police that Cheryl Metcalf had knocked on her door, began attacking her, and accused her of taking her ex-husband. In self-defense, she claimed she had used a gun and accidentally shot Cheryl. However, the evidence the police gathered painted a very different picture. They discovered that just a few hours before the murder, Cheryl had received a call from Thomas, informing her that their daughter was sick and needed her to come home immediately to pick her up.

When the police began interviewing Cheryl’s friends and family, they learned that the reason for the couple’s separation was domestic abuse. Cheryl had endured years of mistreatment before finally deciding to leave Thomas in order to protect her children. A victim’s advocate who worked with her testified that as Cheryl set more boundaries, her ex-husband’s behavior became increasingly violent. She had advised her not to meet him alone. However, on the day Thomas had the kids during his visitation rights, he used the pretext of needing to call Cheryl to his house, where his girlfriend, Susan, ultimately killed her.

Susan was arrested for the murder, insisting that she was the one who fired the gun. However, everything changed in August 1998 when 9-year-old Shelby Wallace spoke to the police. She described her father’s anger issues and recounted a disturbing incident in which he locked her in a closet for an entire night. Shelby also alleged that he had once killed her pet bird with his bare hands and forced her to cook it, and fed it to her younger brother. Regarding the night her mother was killed, she mentioned that her father had called Susan and then taken both children for a drive. When they returned, he instructed them to stay in the car while he went inside the house.

Thomas Rogers is in a Colorado State Prison Today

After spending several months in jail, Susan Beemer made her first statement in December 1998, claiming that she was not entirely responsible and had acted under Thomas Rogers’ instructions. Just before her trial in August 1999, she entered a plea deal in which she admitted to conspiracy and implicated Thomas in the murder. She asserted that Thomas wanted Cheryl dead because she had begun seeing someone else and had built a life away from him. According to Susan, he had instructed her to take the blame for the crime, but it was he who shot his ex-wife. She revealed that he had kept the children in the car outside before going inside with a gun and shooting Cheryl multiple times.

The forensic evidence gathered by the police supported Susan’s account, indicating that Cheryl had been shot from behind. The nature of her wounds suggested she had been fleeing from her attacker, who had entered through the front door. It wasn’t difficult for authorities to apprehend Thomas, as he had already been incarcerated since August 1998 for an unrelated crime. He was served with murder charges, and his trial began in December 2000. Thomas was found guilty of first-degree murder and related charges, receiving a life sentence without the possibility of parole. Now 64 years old, he is serving his sentence at the Sterling Correctional Facility.

