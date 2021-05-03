Chiara Aurelia Plays Jeanette Turner In Cruel Summer. Here’s Everything We Know About Her.

Chiara Aurelia is a brilliant up-and-coming actress who has been making waves in the TV and film industries with her talented and powerful performances. Having a love for acting from a very tender age, she began landing minor roles in different movies and TV series in 2014. Her performance as Rose Lord in ‘Tell Me your Secrets’ shot her into the spotlight, and soon after, she was approached to play the lead role of Jeanette Turner in the mystery drama series ‘Cruel Summer.’

With her recent performances gradually making her a household name on television, Chiara's fanbase has increased exponentially over the years.

Chiara Aurelia’s Family and Early Life

Born on September 13, 2002 to Frederic De Braconier D’alphen and Claudia Kleefeld, Chiara Aurelia De Braconier D’alphen is a native of New Mexico. She lost her father at a very young age and has been raised by her loving mother. She is the granddaughter of the famous actor Tony Travis. Since she was 4-years-old, Chiara took an interest in acting and took part in small plays. To pursue her passion for acting, singing, and dancing, she spent her childhood shuttling between Los Angeles, Albuquerque, and New Mexico, before setting her base in LA in 2014.

Even today, Chiara shares a wonderful bond with her family and takes time out of her busy schedule to spend time with them. Chiara’s passion and dream to become an actress was so strong that even her mother had to relent. Recollecting these childhood memories, Chiara said, “I had such a strong sense of what I wanted to do when I was little, probably more of a sense of what I want to do than I know now.”

She also added, “It was hard because I was so young, and my mom wasn’t sure that she wanted me to pursue a career like that at such a young age. So, we focused on enjoying my childhood and going to normal school and hanging out with my friends and doing all of that. But I continued to persist. At a certain point, we were like, if we’re going to do this, we’re going all in. And, you know, I think it’s done us well.”

Soon Chiara started attending singing and dancing classes at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute. The institute played a considerable part in shaping up the brilliant actress that we see today. After graduating, there was no looking back for her as she began landing minor roles in movies and TV series and started advancing up the success ladder.

Chiara Aurelia’s Acting Career

Chiara stepped into the movie and TV industry by starring in minor roles after moving to California in 2014. Her induction into the world of acting began in the same year with two short movies and the guest role of Addison in ‘Pretty Little Liars.’ In the same year, Chiara also landed the role of a young Karen Bishop in ‘CSI’ and performed in ‘Opal’ as Opal.

From 2015 to 2016, the actress kept showing her brilliance by performing in short movies and TV shows. During this period, a few of her roles have her starring as Zoey Williams in ‘Foreseeable,’ Grace in ‘Big Sky,’ and Hailey in the 2016 movie ‘Secret Summer.’ In 2017, Chiara got the opportunity to be a part of a significant production when she got offered the role of Young Jessie in ‘Gerald’s Game.’ The movie launched her into the spotlight, and producers soon took noticed her.

After performing the role of Misty Altmyer in the 2018 movie ‘Black Roads,’ she went on to land her breakthrough role as Rose Lord in the 2021 TV series ‘Tell Me Your Secrets.’ Her incredible talent and strong performance in the TV series were praised by fans and critics alike. Her dedication and hard work led her to her second major role as Jeanette Turner in ‘Cruel Summer.’ Currently, apart from ‘Cruel Summer,’ the actress also has her next movie, ‘Fear Street,’ in post-production, and we cannot wait to see more of this wonderful talent.

Throughout her short but remarkable career, Chiara Aurelia has also won several awards for her brilliant acting. In 2015’s CineRockom’s International Film Festival, she won the award of the best young artist for her role in ‘Opal.’ Her performance in ‘Gerald’s Game’ won her the award of best performance by a young actress in a supporting role in the 2017 BAM awards. In the same year, she won a Young Artist Award for her role in ‘Secret Summer.’ She also won two Young Entertainer Awards in 2018 and 2019 as the best supporting young actress for her roles in ‘Gerald’s Game’ and ‘Black Roads,’ respectively.

Is Chiara Aurelia Dating Anyone?

With a lot on her plate at present, Chiara Aurelia is focusing all her time and energy on her craft. Furthermore, even though Chiara is extremely friendly with her co-cast members and often uploads pictures with them, she is tight-lipped when it comes to her private life. The absence of a romantic partner is also apparent in her posts and photos. Hence, it seems like this brilliant actress is currently single and is gearing up to take our screens by storm through her performances in the coming years.

