Why is Daniel Kyri’s Darren Ritter Leaving Chicago Fire?

Created by Derek Haas and Michael Brandt, NBC’s ‘Chicago Fire’ pierces through the smoke and focuses its gaze on the firefighters and paramedics of the Windy City, who survive death every day at work to save as many innocent lives as possible. However, with their personal lives consistently marred by troubles, the team at Firehouse 51 has no time to breathe, and bringing their A-game to the job is typically their upper limit. How these characters navigate the tight spaces both in the real world and within the corners of their minds becomes the central subject of the show, which uses firefighting and arson investigation as a stand-in for a more psychological take on the procedural drama genre. The previous season ended with many characters making new beginnings, but that is also balanced by several arcs nearing a stage of completion. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Darren Ritter Will Have a Limited Appearance in Season 14 of Chicago Fire

Numerous reports have confirmed that actor Daniel Kyri will not be returning to ‘Chicago Fire’ past the fourteenth season. However, while that may be the case, the actor is returning to season 14 for a limited appearance, enriching the story with his performance one last time. Shortly after wrapping up his end of filming in August 2025, Kyri directly confirmed the details in an Instagram post, stating “Yesterday, I filmed my last scenes as Ritter & I’m still so amazed that my first-ever TV gig—a role that was originally meant for just three episodes—turned into seven incredible years (SEVEN?!?!! Whatttt???!) and spanned eight seasons of this iconic show! While I know I may never find another cast and crew as amazing as this one, I intend to carry what I’ve learned from you to every set in the future.” This heartfelt post points to the idea that Kyri’s departure was organic in nature, with likely no negative side to it.

Recognizing that his character’s success is contingent on a number of factors, Kyri used the rest of the Instagram post to pay his sincere gratitude to his fellow cast and crew members, as well as the audience, expressing “(thank you) to the fans who embraced & celebrated Ritter for every aspect of his humanity (I can’t wait for you all to see what we cooked up this season!).” This suggests that Darren Ritter is going out with a bang, and it is entirely possible that the limited appearance allows him to have a fully fleshed final arc concluding his character arc, with no need to integrate his sudden exit into the story. Furthermore, Kyri’s final string of appearances is bound to have an extra layer of meaning for his co-stars, with whom he has years’ worth of rich and memorable experiences. The actor’s growth since his first appearance in the second season has been tremendous, and his concluding piece can serve as a testament to that.

Daniel Kyri’s Exit Spells an Uncertain Future For the Rest of the Team

According to Deadline, Daniel Kyri’s departure can potentially be attributed to the show’s budget cuts in recent seasons, which also lines up with reports of actors being asked to forego their annual raise in order to better manage the expenses. While that is a real concern regarding the production of classic pieces of television, Ritter’s not returning to the show leaves a noticeable hole in the story. Notably, his final arc in the story is shaping up to be one concerned with the subject of family, as the character can be seen going up and down New York City, and that can only be interpreted as guarding someone he holds close to his heart. This storyline is bound to take flight sooner rather than later and bring the final shades in the firefighter’s transformative journey to light. However, no potential reason for the actor leaving the show has been confirmed as of writing, and all of this remains within the realms of speculation.

The team at Firehouse 51 is bound to be severely affected by the departure of someone they all consider a friend, and while it can be expected that they are all informed of Ritter’s exit from the narrative, whether that is done abruptly or seamlessly remains to be seen. There are ways to make turning the character’s movement inside and outside the story into a plot thread in and of itself, and in that case, Ritter has his path cut out for him. Notably, the character leaving the show is not a permanent affair, and given that the exact reason for this development has not been specified, there is a distinct possibility of Kyri reprising the role once again in the future. This would mean bringing another layer to the character. Still, guest appearances are not uncommon in the show, with characters such as Peter Mills and Wallace Boden making a brief return to the show on some occasions.

Read More: Is Chad Powers a True Story? Is Russ Holliday Based on a Real Football Player?