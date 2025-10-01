Who is Sal Vasquez? Who Plays Him in Chicago Fire?

Co-created by Derek Haas and Michael Brandt, NBC’s ‘Chicago Fire’ uses a group of firefighters as its eyes and ears in the exploration of the Windy City in all of its shades. With fire-related incidents at the heart of the narrative, the characters consistently put their lives at risk to serve and protect the innocents. To that end, both the firefighters and the paramedics on board get their time to shine, with cunning criminals and arsonists often giving them a sustained challenge. To top it off, the team also faces wave after wave of personal troubles, many of which consume their psyches and clash with their professional responsibilities. Season 13 of this procedural drama ends with numerous personal developments for Stella Kidd, Kelly Severide, and the rest of the group, but a switch-up in the team in this season ends up shaking things up once again. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Sal Vasquez is the New Firefighter Engineer With a Rebellious Spirit

Sal Vasquez is introduced within the narrative as someone who goes beyond simply following the rules and questions. He blurs the line between a troublemaker and a non-conformist entity striving for change within the system. As the newest member of Firehouse 51, Vasquez indirectly arranges the camp into those who are fond of him and those who consider him a threat. This comes in light of his decision to drive the firetruck on his own accord and not wait for the sergeant’s response time. While it does save the team’s life on some level, it also reveals the untethered part of his psyche, which is constantly seeking an excuse to showcase his abilities behind the wheel. However, it is not without reason, as the first instance we see of him using his skills is when he narrowly saves the team from getting caught up in a fiery accident.

While Vasquez maintains a warm relationship with the rest of the team, his indirect comments are directed towards Lieutenant Kidd, raising suspicion. A quick piece of research by the team leader suggests that Vasquez is hiding a bitter past and a history of violence. When she brings this up in front of Dom Pascal, however, that line of enquiry is turned down, suggesting that the chief already knows about Vasquez’s troubled past. He explains that this job is the youngster’s last chance at success, which adds a sympathetic touch to his arc. From the get-go, no action of his is full of outward malice; instead, it only works towards the betterment of their job and saves more lives. Although the details of how exactly Vasquez trained for his job remain a mystery, it is implied that he had to adopt a new lifestyle due to his unrelenting way of life.

Actor Brandon Larracuente Adds His Raw and Confident Touch to Sal Vasquez

Despite being a new presence in ‘Chicago Fire,’ Sal Vasquez cements himself as one of the show’s signature elements, complete with a psychological profile that cannot be watered down in any way. Actor Brandon Larracuente steps into the role with confidence, delivering a believable portrayal on screen. In a conversation with NBC Insider, he spoke in-depth about Vasquez and what the young firefighter is made of. He commented, “Sal is really confident in his ability to be a firefighter. He’s extremely sure of himself and knows how to do his job. So he knows sometimes that can rub people the wrong way. ‘Cause when he has a lot of self-assurance, that can be mistaken for cockiness.” The actor further explained that Vasquez struggles to balance his tough exterior persona with a deeply messy internal life, and the intersection between the two gives way to some of the season’s most heartfelt moments.

Larracuente also spoke about the general nature of his character and how that is brought to life, stating, “I feel like the writers are really leaning into (the drama) this season, especially when thinking about my character (…) As we start to learn more, peel back the layers, per se, of my character, it starts to bleed and affect the other characters in the show. So I think that’s really interesting.” In doing so, the character not only blends in with the larger concerns of the story but also amplifies them, creating a richer final product. Larracuente is no stranger to the screen, having previously worked on several hit titles. Some of his most well-known works include ‘13 Reasons Why,’ where he plays Jeff Atkins, as well as the shows ‘Bloodline’ and ‘The Good Doctor,’ where he essays Ben Rayburn and Daniel Perez, respectively. The actor’s experience with intense character work likely plays a significant role in making his performance as Vasquez a success.

