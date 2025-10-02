Where is Sam Carver? Did Jake Lockett Leave Chicago Fire?

Co-created by Derek Haas and Michael Brandt, NBC’s ‘Chicago Fire’ continues its dive into the Windy City’s inner workings with its 14th season. The previous season ends with the characters hitting several crossroads at once. While Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide take the next step in their family life, Dom Vaquez prepares for a new wave of challenges as the Chief of the Battalion. Although the crew risks their lives every day to ensure the safety of the innocents, playing with fire has its consequences, and the narrative employs the profession as a springboard to tap into the characters’ mindsets. With each intense day of work comes a fresh perspective on life, and how that determines their personal lives becomes the show’s central attraction. Sam Carver, a firefighter on the team, has one of the most thought-provoking arcs in this procedural series. The direction his journey takes ultimately adds depth to the story. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Sam Carver Exits Firehouse 51 in Favour of the Denver Fire Department

Sam Carver’s most notable aspect as a firefighter in the show is his interconnectedness with the rest of the characters on a narrative level. In particular, he shares a bond of respect and sincerity with Stella Kidd, and that culminates in both of them receiving the Firefighter Award of Valor for saving Detective Pryma. This award becomes even more significant when viewed from the perspective of his brother, Nathan, who initially looks down on Sam despite requiring money from him. The fact that the firefighter agrees to the request without much hesitation shows that he has a heart of gold and does not let negativity reach into his psyche and affect him. However, Sam is not without his own internal demons, and that becomes the root of his alcohol addiction. Although he briefly sees success after joining a recovery program, his toxic relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Tori, causes him to relapse, triggering the cycle once again.

One of the most notable developments in Sam’s arc is his budding romantic dynamic with Violet Mikami. Over the course of the seasons, their chemistry becomes a fan-favorite, but the challenges they face in their personal lives keep the love story from becoming a reality. When Mikami develops the courage to confess her feelings to him, Sam drops another bombshell, revealing that he is headed to the Denver Fire Department in an effort to maintain his sobriety and start anew. While this neatly integrates the actor’s probable departure from the show into the narrative, it also creates a heartbreaking situation for the characters, showing their goals clashing with each other. However, there is no guarantee that Sam’s exit is permanent, and the distinct possibility of the character returning in the future remains on the horizon.

Jake Lockett is Unlikely to Return as Firefighter Sam Carver in Season 14

Following his introduction in the premiere episode of season 11, titled ‘Hold On Tight,’ Sam Carver quickly becomes an indispensable member of Firehouse 51, with his mix of strength, skill, and smarts helping the team save more lives. As a former classmate of Stella Kidd’s, Carver is familiar with the ins and outs of the system from the get-go, and that also makes him more sensitive to its pitfalls and how to resolve them. As such, his absence in the fourteenth season of the show is bound to raise some eyebrows. Numerous sources have confirmed that actor Jake Lockett, who essays Carver, will not be reprising his role for the season. The actor shared a montage of behind-the-scenes clips from the show on his Instagram account, likely confirming the same.

The actor wrote, “It’s been an honor bringing Sam to life and to every one of you, thank you for the love and support over the past three years.” While the exact reasons for Lockett’s probable departure from the show have not been revealed as of writing, some reports have speculated reported budget cuts are a cause. However, Lockett further suggested that he has maintained a healthy relationship with the rest of the cast and crew, as he expressed, “And most importantly, the people that I was on the ground with day and night… thank you for the family you are and times you have been and will be there for me. While the actor was transparent about the uncertainty of his future with ‘Chicago Fire,’ he nevertheless expressed great pride in being a part of the show, describing it as an experience he will “miss the hell out of. ”

