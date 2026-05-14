Is Dom Pascal Back in Chicago Fire? Dermot Mulroney Cameo, Explained

Created by Derek Haas and Michael Brandt, NBC’s ‘Chicago Fire’ follows the day-to-day adventures of Firehouse 51, which comprises a team of dedicated firefighters and paramedics who are as much of a family as they are coworkers. In season 14 of this procedural drama series, several sudden shakeups around the top order leave Severide and company curious as to what’s next. Among the biggest changes that happen in episode 14, titled ‘Hit and Run,’ is Dom Pascal’s stepping down as battalion chief, giving way to Stella, Severide, and many others to carve out their own legacy. However, as the episodes progress, the gap left behind by the veteran of the craft becomes even more apparent, resulting in a climactic turn of events in the season finale, aptly titled ‘Thank You.’ SPOILERS AHEAD.

Dom Comes Back to Provide Some Much-Needed Guidance to Severide

The season 14 finale of ‘Chicago Fire’ marks the much-awaited return of Dom Pascal, the former battalion chief of Firehouse 51, who is in town for a mix of personal and professional reasons. Though his regular contentions with the higher-ups ultimately land him out of the job, that doesn’t change how reputed he still is in the department. After secretly requesting a meeting with Severide, Dom drops some good news and some bad news. For starters, Severide is being promoted to the rank of OFI captain, but whether or not that deal is finalized depends on his willingness to bid Firehouse 51 goodbye. More importantly, however, Dom advises Severide not to make the jump, as his team back home needs him to be at their best.

With Severide taking his time to come up with a decision, Dom gets a chance to reconnect with his old team, but the scene soon takes an urgent turn as alerts about a building complex fire light up the scene. While Dom is technically not working them, his experience alone makes him the most valuable person around. As a result, Dom not only joins the team but also takes charge of the ground-level sweeps. It is during this exchange that the building complex goes up in flames, leaving Dom to worry about the whereabouts and status of his former crew. Given how deeply he cares about them, chances are that Dom will himself step into the flames to solve this mystery for good, even if it means risking his life in the process.

Dermot Mulroney’s Cameo Might be a Lead-up to His Larger Return to the Show

With the brief return of Dom Pascal as a key figure in the narrative, actor Dermot Mulroney has a chance to step into the character’s shoes once again and spread the magic he is known for. Though Dom’s reappearance seems closer in line with a cameo appearance, the cliff-hanger finale also means that Mulroney will most likely join the season 15 premiere as well, which is expected to pick up right where things left off. While this can mean the actor’s journey with the show spans a full season, there is a good chance these climactic episodes are filmed in one go and segmented later. Aside from that, Dom’s role in the season 14 finale seems designed to serve a very specific purpose, that is, give way to the next generation of leaders.

As per Deadline, Mulroney’s brief exit from the story in season 14 was a decision made by the writing team in light of Dom’s character arc. During this brief hiatus, the season introduces actor Rob Morgan in the role of Battalion Chief Hopkins, who has a vendetta against Severide that spans multiple episodes and mini-arcs. In the season’s penultimate episode, Hopkins takes his leave from Firehouse 51, leaving a power vacuum at the top once again. While Severide has been in the running for this position for quite some time, it is equally possible that the show is gearing up for Mulroney’s complete return to the show. However, until we learn more about how the building complex’s fire from the finale pans out, nothing can be predicted as easily.

Read More: Does Severide Accept the OFI Job? Is He Leaving Firehouse 51?