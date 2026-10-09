Is Kevin Atwater Leaving the Intelligence Unit? Is LaRoyce Hawkins Leaving Chicago PD?

NBC’s ‘Chicago PD’ opens its 14th season with the same-old crew trying their best to balance the personal and the professional. While Imani still struggles to rebuild her relationship with her sister, Shari, Adam, and Kim face their share of troubles at home. Dante, meanwhile, continues to be a lone wolf who secretly craves love and affection, and in that regard, the person most like him is Kevin Atwater. After years of relentless toil and service, he gets a fresh break in life upon reconnecting with his friend Tasha, and a budding love story begins to take shape. However, with Tasha moving to Florida, Atwater has a decision to make, one that can very easily alter the course of his life and that of the show. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Kevin Atwater is Moving to Florida to Be With Tasha and Their Baby

After years of being a member of the Chicago PD Intelligence Unit, Kevin Atwater seems to have decided that it’s time to move on to the next chapter of his life, one that’s connected to Tasha. While the previous season spends a lot of time building up their relationship, it ends things on a question, with Tasha revealing that she is pregnant, and asking Atwater whether he wants to come to Florida to be with her. Though a part of Atwater feels eager to say yes, doing so would also mean bidding his life as a cop in Chicago goodbye. It appears that he’s been internally wrestling with this decision for months by the time we catch up to the season 14 premiere, and at last, Atwater has to make a decision.

Though he has led a very fulfilling life as an officer working in Intelligence, a part of Atwater also yearns for love and family outside of work. When he learns that Tasha has given birth in Florida, he feels an instinctive tug to be by her side and help her raise their baby. To that end, a seed has already been planted in his mind, and upcoming episodes will likely see him make a major decision. While he will be sorely missed by Voight and company back home, it’s not like Atwater can never return to Chicago after this. On the contrary, moving to Florida and starting something new there might make him one of the more complete characters in the show, as someone who’s figured out both his personal and professional lives to an extent.

LaRoyce Hawkins is Leaving Chicago PD After 12 Years of Essaying Kevin Atwater

Kevin Atwater’s inevitable move to Florida means that LaRoyce Hawkins is bidding ‘Chicago PD’ goodbye after 13 seasons and more than 250 episodes. While the actor has been a powerhouse for the narrative since day one, his arc is headed towards a natural conclusion, and an extended focus in season 14 allows him to conclude on a strong note. The creators of the show have confirmed that Hawkins will be exiting the show with the second episode of this season, titled ‘Don’t Blink,’ which is entirely based around his internal dilemmas and the decision that he eventually comes up with. As such, fans will get one more chance to see Atwater’s investigative brilliance in full glory, though that doesn’t necessarily mean that he is never coming back to the show.

‘One Chicago’ is famous for bringing back old faces for cameo appearances, sometimes extending over several episodes. As such, there is a decent chance that some future storyline might take the Intelligence unit to Florida, or perhaps Atwater himself might temporarily return and find himself back in the fold. While neither Hawkins nor the creators of the show have revealed the reason for this exit, many online speculate that the decision is budget-driven. Nonetheless, Hawkins has expressed gratitude for the show and the journey it set out for him over the years, crediting it with the reason he has become such a potent actor. Though he will be dearly missed in the future installments of the series, the story leaves enough room open for fans to hope for a cameo appearance down the line.

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