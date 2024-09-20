Chigusa Nagayo and Lioness Asuka: Where Are Crush Gals Now?

The Netflix sports drama show, ‘The Queen of Villains,’ follows a dramatized story of Kaoru “Dump” Matsumoto as she became one of the most popular Heels in the 1980s Japanese pro-wrestling scene. The show mainly focuses on Kaoru’s on-screen character, following the hardships she faces in her personal and professional life that fuel her to become the villainous Dump Matsumoto in the ring. Consequently, The Crush Gals, Chigusa Nagayo & Lioness Asuka—Kaoru’s most notable opponents—retain crucial roles in the story’s narrative of passion and sisterhood within sports.

Naturally, as ‘The Queen of Villains’ highlights Chigusa and Lioness’ stories through its partially fictitious lens, fans might be compelled to develop an interest in the renowned Japanese pro-wrestlers. Therefore, with the intrigue surrounding the real Crush Gals, curiosity about the characters’ real-life counterparts and their lives is bound to arise.

Chigusa Nagayo has Exited Her Pro-Wrestling Promotion

Chigusa Nagayo came to fame as a professional wrestler in Japan during the 1980s. However, in 1983, after she and Tomoko Kitamura—better known as Lioness Asuka—joined forces to become the Crush Gals, their popularity peaked. As a duo, Nagayo and Asuka achieved incredible esteem for their careers and also launched All Japan Women’s Pro-Wrestling to mainstream popularity. However, that era of the pair’s lives came to an end around 1986 following their break up as a team. Still, both individuals continued charting their respectively impressive careers in the aftermath.

Afterward, although Nagayo retired in 1989 at 26—as per the rules for female wrestlers in AJW—she made a comeback soon after in 1993. From there, her career remained invigorating as she founded the promotion GAEA Japan, briefly reunited with Asuka, and underwent a period of inaction in the late 2000s and early 2010s. Eventually, in 2014, she launched Marvelous That’s Women Pro Wrestling, a promotion of her own where she began introducing new faces in the world of wrestling. Consequently, the athlete continued professionally wrestling under Marvelous throughout the 2010s, adding various exciting matches to her career’s legacy.

However, Nagayo officially parted ways with the promotion in March 2024, with a final match commemorating the event at West Coast Pro’s Marvelous Coast. Her departure from Marvelous remained marked by her decision to prioritize her future wrestling career in a way that is mindful of her physical health. She also expressed her desire to continue wrestling without the intrinsic confines that come with being a part of such a notable organization. Thus, as Nagayo looks forward to her retirement—still a few years away yet—she has chosen to venture into pro-wrestling on her own terms.

Chigusa Nagayo is an Animal Lover who Enjoys Traveling

As Chigusa Nagayo embarks on her 35th year of pro wrestling, she continues attending various events to stay engaged with the wrestling world. For instance, she was in attendance at the Marvelous Barbie Showdown in August at the Korakuen Hall. Yet, the wrestler also continues to undertake new adventures in her own personal life. From the looks of it, Nagayo seems to have taken a liking to the thrill of traveling and has overseen numerous solo trips to new and exciting places. Earlier in the year, she enjoyed exploring the sights Japan has to offer and found a love for barbequing in the Amami Ōshima Island. Similarly, in June, she visited the Japanese Disneyland, also known as Nara Dreamland, where she took in the fabulous scene of fireworks going off against the night sky.

Thus, Nagayo’s 2024 summer proved to be a stirring affair as the wrestler rediscovered her love for karaoke and filled her days with memorable trips. Consequently, even as the summer ended, she continued to indulge her wanderlust with a few international trips. In August, she took to the city of Los Angeles—a longtime favorite destination for the wrestler—where she enjoyed long drives into the night. She also visited Barcelona in September, appreciating the city’s energy even as she remained overwhelmed by its fast-paced lifestyle.

While Nagayo enjoys exploring new experiences with such trips, she can’t help but be constantly reminded of the comfort of her home in Japan. Perhaps a part of the same stems from the many furry friends the wrestler leaves behind in her home during such trips. Back in Japan, Nagayo has multiple pets, including an aging Akita dog named Haruma and Chi-chan, a black cat. Sometime over the summer, she also befriended a neighborhood cat, awaiting it to reciprocate its affection as she continued feeding it regularly.

Lioness Asuka Retired From Pro Wrestling in 2005

Tomoko Kitamura, known as Lioness Asuka in the ring, charted an exciting career as a pro wrestler from her debut in 1980. Even after she and Nagayo parted ways as the Crush Gals, the duo continued to partake in an extended feud, repeatedly going up against each other in the ring. Eventually, in 1989, Asuka bested her former partner in a WWWA World Single Championship before going into retirement. Still, her first retirement didn’t last long and ended in her return to professional wrestling in 1994.

Thus, the second half of Asuka’s career remained equally invigorating, including many wins and losses, as well as some dabbling in embodying the Heel in matches. Ultimately, her career came to a definitive end in November 2005 when she retired due to a neck injury. Consequently, Asuka returned to the regular life of a former pro-wrestler—now better known as Tomoko Kitamura. In her retirement, she opened the Gangs store, her own business that she and her employees run independently. As a result, at 61, Kitamura continues to pursue her other passions as she enjoys the perks of self-employment.

Tomoko Kitamura is Enjoying Life as a Dog Mom

Almost a decade into her retirement, Tomoko Kitamura has made a new life for herself, which significantly revolves around her two dogs, Honey and Baby. At the start of 2024, the family of three visited the Regina Izu Kogen resort in January to celebrate Honey’s 4th birthday. The trip was highlighted by train rides, delicious treats, and great fun in the outdoors. Kitamura embarked on other similar adventures in March, traveling to the Ramuel Dog Park in Kisarazu and the Lamiuele Dog Park in May, where the three made beautiful memories together. As summer arrived, Kitamura had various celebrations to look forward to, as the month of July brought her own birthday alongside the day Baby turned 8.

To celebrate the latter, the former wrestler found herself undertaking a visit to the Grande Private Dog Resort in Hitachi, where the trio enjoyed good food and indulged in the resident pool. Their trip ended up being so fun that it naturally necessitated an advanced rebooking for early fall! However, as the summer ended, August brought a mild scare for the family after a tumor was discovered in Baby’s right ear. Fortunately, it has been found to be benign, and Kitamura has decided to get it removed while the dog is still young. Therefore, it seems Kitamura continues to face the ups and downs of life with the same vigor as she faced the ring in her younger days.

