Netflix’s Children of the Church Steps: Exploring All Filming Locations

‘Children of the Church Steps’ is a Netflix historical drama based on the true story of the Candelária Massacre that follows the lives of four children on the harsh streets of Rio in 1993. Douglas, Sete, Jesus, and Pipoca are among the many Black homeless children sleeping on the steps of the Candelária Church. As they aspire towards brighter futures and make memories around town, they are often met with racism and disdain.

The children frequently clash with the local police, who often drive them off when complaints are raised against them. However, a group of men, driven by hate, changes the lives of the children forever, bringing an ugly reality to light. Also known as ‘Os Quatro da Candelária,’ the Portuguese-language show largely unfolds around the grand church and the bustling streets of Rio de Janeiro, painting a vivid portrait of the lives led by the four children.

Where is Netflix’s Children of the Church Steps Filmed?

Filming for ‘Children of the Church Steps’ is largely carried out in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Principal photography for season 1 was conducted over the span of 62 days between August and October of 2022. During this time, the crew still observed some COVID-19 precautions on set. The team behind the project passionately worked towards bringing the story to life, feeling it will deliver an important message from the darker pages of history.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

‘Children of the Church Steps’ is largely filmed on location in Rio de Janeiro, a major city of Brazil. The church seen in the show is the actual Candelária Church, where the tragic incident took place in 1993. Located in the heart of Rio at Praça Pio X, the church is an architectural landmark that was constructed over a century between 1775 and the late 1800s. As seen in the series, its exterior showcases a baroque façade, grand arches, and intricate twin spires that make it one of Rio’s most recognizable and historically significant sites. Its neo-renaissance and neoclassical interiors boast a high ceiling, ornate frescoes, and stained glass windows.

The Presidente Vargas Avenue, a major thoroughfare that runs through central Rio leading up to the Candelária Church, is frequently featured in establishing shots of the show. In addition to these central locations, the production also utilized Quintino Bocaiúva, a neighborhood in Rio’s North Zone. Quintino Bocaiúva, known for its dense, lower-income housing and colorful facades, offers a look into the less polished, everyday side of Rio’s streets, where many of the children in the story roam.

While most of the shooting for the show is done on location, some segments, especially those involving special effects and stunt work, are carried in a studio. For instance, the sequence of the boys running across the carriages of a moving train was shot with the help of greenscreens and props in a movie studio. Rio is a vibrant and bustling city that is best recognized by its landmark of Christ the Redeemer, a statue overlooking its urban sprawl. Some films and shows shot in and around the city include ‘Euphoria,’ ‘I’m Still Here,’ ‘My Penguin Friend,’ and ‘Sergio.’

