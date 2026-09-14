Apart from being a beautiful language, Portuguese is also one of those languages not spoken in a limited geographical area. The best thing about such languages is that they allow you to cover more ground when it comes to international cinema. It is the official language of six countries, no matter how small, meaning more films for us cinephiles. Thus, for viewers willing to expand their reach and explore films from foreign countries, Portuguese offers quite a sprawling collection of films in all genres, and Netflix houses some of the best movies in this category.

21. Cheers to Life (2024)

Cris D’Amato’s Brazilian drama ‘Cheers to Life’ follows antique shop worker Jéssica, who sets off for Israel to look for her estranged grandmother after discovering family secrets related to a pendant she finds among stuff, which looks exactly like the one around her neck. Joining her in the endeavor is Gabriel, whose grandmother and her grandmother are sisters, and Ben, the lover of the third sister (grandmother), Hava. As the search continues for a potential inheritance, the journey of Jessica, Gabriel, and Ben becomes one of knowing one’s roots and the significance of family. If you are looking for a feel-good comedy drama to binge with your loved ones, ‘Cheers to Life’ is a nice pick. It can be watched here.

20. Burning Betrayal (2023)

Directed by Diego Freitas, ‘Burning Betrayal’ is based on Sue Hecker’s novel ‘O Lado Bom de Ser Traída’ (The Good Side of Being Betrayed) and follows Babi, who decides to change herself and her life after being betrayed by her long-time partner/fiancé. She dyes her hair black, puts on a new appearance, and joins a biker gang. After this, she gets sexually involved with Judge Marco, the gang leader, who is living in a paradox, obsessed with truth but living in a mystery. Will Babi’s quest for sexual awakening be able to permeate Marco’s paradox? To find out, you can watch ‘Burning Betrayal’ right here.

19. Someone Borrowed (2022)

This Cris D’Amato-directed rom-com follows Luis (Caio Castro), a bachelor who makes a carefree living out of the wealth of his big-hearted widowed mother, Carlota (Patricya Travassos). Luis is a playboy with one rule: do not lie to a woman. He doesn’t want attachment and thus brings an end to his relationships, aka arrangements, after three months. But when he risks disinheritance if he doesn’t get home a wife for his mother, who has six months to live, he hires Lina (Thati Lopes), an actress who earns money by playing people’s wives, daughters, lovers, etc. Luis and Lina have to pretend to be in love in front of Carlota, to whom Luis has introduced Lina as his fiancée while maintaining their distance. How tough can it be? Full of perks and quirks, ‘Someone Borrowed’ is an entertaining drama that you can watch right here.

18. Just Short of Perfect (2021)

A remake of the Argentinian film ‘Lion’s Heart’ (2013), ‘Just Short of Perfect’ is directed by Ale McHaddo. It shows an unusual couple going through the ups and downs of customized relationship issues. We have Ivana Taveres, a newly divorced attorney, who falls for Ricardo Leon, a short (shorter than usual) widowed doctor, and vice versa. While both are madly in love with each other, it becomes evident that people’s opinions are bent on pointing out why they won’t work out. Will Ivana and Ricardo be able to prove the people wrong? To find out, you can watch this comedy right here.

17. Jonas (2015)

Set in Sao Paulo, ‘Jonas’ (‘Portuguese: ‘Jonah’) tells the story of a boy and a girl who’ve been in love with each other since childhood. Despite their mutual attraction, they have been kept apart by social barriers. Years later, they reunite at a carnival and discover that whatever their current predicament might be, they still love each other. During the carnival, the boy does something awful and needs to run away to keep himself safe. The girl is in danger by association, so he kidnaps her. With only each other in their sights, hiding in a place where no one will even think of looking, the boy and the girl have to decide what they want from each other. The cast includes Laura Neiva, Jesuíta Barbosa, Paulo Américo and Ana Cecília Costa. You may watch the film here.

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16. Jefe (2018)

Directed by Sergio Barrejón, ‘Jefe’ is a comedy movie that centers on an egocentric businessman who has everything. But as life can give, it can also take back. The guy loses almost everything overnight, from his wife to his peers to his company’s stocks. With a week to solve his issues, including a financial discrepancy, he has to find a way out but doesn’t know how. This is when Ariana, the cleaning lady on the night shift, arrives to take charge and help him. How? Well, for that, you have to watch the movie. The cast of ‘Jefe’ includes Juana Acosta as Ariana and Luis Callejo as César, with Adam Jezierski and Dalila Carmo in supporting roles. Feel free to check out the movie here.

15. The Son of a Thousand Men (2025)

The relationship of a 40-year-old fisherman yearning for a son and a young orphan boy he meets takes center stage in Daniel Rezende’s ‘The Son of a Thousand Men.’ Inspired by Valter Hugo Mãe’s best-selling book, the movie is a heartwarming and poignant exploration of loneliness and its different versions. Together, the man and the boy search for love. Whether they find it is what we get to experience. The movie stars Rodrigo Santoro, Miguel Martines, Rebeca Jamir, and Johnny Massaro. You can watch it here.

14. The Little Switzerland (2019)

Directed by Kepa Sojo, ‘The Little Switzerland’ (‘La pequeña Suiza’) is a comedy movie that deals with a sensitive political topic and yet manages to add an apt amount of humor to it, making it a fantastic watch. It is set in the fictional town of Tellería in the autonomous Castilla-León community in Spain. The townsfolk have, time and again, failed to convince the Basque Country government to let them change their community and accept them in Basque. As this struggle continues, the discovery of the tomb of the son of a very popular Swiss hero from legends makes the people shift their motivation and try to make Switzerland, instead of Basque, accept Tellería. The question is, does it have what it requires to be a Swiss community? The cast of this incredible movie includes Maggie Civantos, Ingrid García-Jonsson, and Pêpê Rapazote. You can check out the film here.

13. Caramelo (2025)

A man and a dog’s friendship is explored in a moving manner in Diego Freitas’ Brazilian drama ‘Caramelo.’ We meet Pedro (Rafael Vitti), an aspiring chef, who brings home a caramel-colored mutt, whom he names Caramelo. Everything goes perfectly as their friendship blooms, until Pedro’s terminal diagnosis brings his world down. However, Caramelo’s presence works like a soothing balm, making Pedro realize how important his present is more than what the future has in store. After all, when life is short, the enjoyment should be doubled. The movie is a love letter to mutt dogs and aims to spread awareness regarding their adoption in Brazil. You can binge the beautiful movie right here.

12. Double Dad (2021)

Having a father is great, but how cool can having two fathers be? ‘Double Dad’ proves that it doesn’t have to be bad and can be a lot of fun. Directed by Cris D’Amato, the movie tells the story of Vicenza, who hits 18 and decides to look for her father after being unable to convince her mother, with whom she lives happily. She thus sneaks out when her mother is away and decides to search for her father, only to find two men who couldn’t be any more different from each other, one of whom is her parent. As she begins to bond with them, the situation gets more complicated. Whether she is finally able to find out her real father and, if yes, then how she deals with it is what we find out in the movie. The cast includes Maisa Silva as Vicenza, with Pedro Ottoni and Eduardo Moscovis starring in supporting roles. You can watch ‘Double Dad’ here.

11. Get the Grift (2021)

‘Get the Grift’ is a crime comedy that follows a con artist, Clovis (Marcus Majella), and his estranged sister, Lohane (Samantha Schmütz), who, in the aftermath of a botched scam, team up to get out of the risky situation. However, it isn’t an easy feat as those looking for them are all around, including cops. Directed by Pedro Antônio Paes, ‘Get the Grift’ is an apt binge-watchable comedy fueled by the siblings’ misadventures and mistakes, perfect for a mindless afternoon viewing. You can watch it here.

10. Get the Goat (2021)

Directed by Vitor Brandt, ‘Get the Goat’ is an action comedy (Cabras da Peste) that stars Edmilson Filho, Matheus Nachtergaele, Leticia Lima, and Vitu Alves. It tells the story of a cop named Bruceuilis who loses a goat, Celestine, the annual festival mascot whom he was given the job of babysitting. In the endeavor to chase the guy who has stolen Celestine, the cop is joined by a peer named Trindade and ends up uncovering a drug trafficking ring. You can stream the movie here.

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9. Beyond the Universe (2022)

When time is short, we should live twice. ‘Beyond the Universe,’ directed by Diego Freitas, gives us this message. We follow Nina (Giulia Be), a gifted pianist who dreams of playing in the Symphony Orchestra in Sao Paulo. But she doesn’t have much time to fulfill that dream as she suffers from lupus, which is worsening with time. While waiting for a kidney transplant and dialysis, she comes across resident doctor Gabriel (Henry Zaga). As both fall in love, Gabriel finds himself challenging the Hippocratic Oath, while Nina thinks she needs to concentrate on healing more than anything else. Will they be able to overcome their respective challenges and be together? To find out, you can stream ‘Beyond the Universe’ here.

8. Elena (2012)

A documentary film directed by Petra Costa, ‘Elena’ is based on the life of Costa’s elder sister, Elena Andrade, who was an actress who killed herself after going into depression. Elena came to New York to be an actress after surviving a childhood crippled by the Brazilian military dictatorship, leaving behind her 7-year-old sister Petra. Twenty years later, Petra becomes an actress and arrives in New York to look for her sister. She finds her, but not in the way she expected. With themes of grief and memory, the movie offers an unforgettable, must-watch cinematic experience. You can stream it here.



7. State of Fear (2026)

Directed by Pedro Morelli, ‘State of Fear’ is a gangster drama at the center of which are Cristina (Naruna Costa) and her 18-year-old niece, Elisa (Camilla Damião), the daughter of Edson (Seu Jorge), founder of the Brotherhood. When Elisa is kidnapped by corrupt cops, members of the Brotherhood execute “State of Fear,” a series of attacks against the police stations and cops that send the whole of São Paulo into chaos. Amidst this chaos, Christina and Elisa must continuously find ways to navigate two different justice systems, one criminal and the other law enforcement, to reach each other. ‘State of Fear’ is heavy on mature themes that are put well together using a strong plot. You can watch the movie here.

6. Nando Between Two Worlds- A Sintonia Film (2026)

Directed by Johnny Araújo, ‘Nando Between Two Worlds – A Sintonia Film’ is a feature sequel to the crime drama series ‘Sintonia.’ Five years have passed since Nando (Christian Malheiros) rose to power, and he now lives in Serbia, away from Brazil’s criminal underworld. However, the mysterious disappearance of his teenage daughter, Bruninha (Duda Pimenta), brings him back to Brazil and gets his feet wet in the dark waters he thought he had waded away from for good. He works hard to keep his life of crime and personal life separate, but history has proven that that doesn’t happen. Is he ready to risk everything to ensure the safety of his loved ones? That seems to be the only way out anymore. ‘Nando Between Two Worlds – A Sintonia Film’ serves as a powerful conclusion to the journey of one of the most iconic characters in the ‘Sintonia’ universe. The cast also includes Henrique Santana as Moicano, Enio Cavalcante as Joel, Julia Yamaguchi as Scheyla, and Bruna Mascarenhas as Rita. You can watch the movie here.

5. The Killer (2017)

‘The Killer’ (‘O Matador’) is a Western drama directed by Marcelo Galvão. Set in the 1940s, it centers on a notorious killer named Shaggy, who was found and brought up by Seven Ears, a bandit, away from society. But when Seven Ears disappears, a slightly unhinged Shaggy has to return to civilization and comes across a villainous Frenchman named Blanchard, who once had Seven Ears as an exterminator. Shaggy’s experiences along the way as he tries to look for his master are what makes the movie intriguing, especially since we know how dangerous he is with a gun, and not in a good way. The cast includes Diogo Morgado as Shaggy, Deto Montenegro as Seven Ears, with Marcelo Galvão and Will Roberts. You can check out the movie here.

4. Bittersweet Rain (2022)

Haroldo Borges’s ‘Bittersweet Rain’ is a poignant tale of Bruno, a 15-year-old small-town boy who is dealing with the tragic truths of life. The absence of his father is a tough pill to swallow, and although his mother offers tough support, he has a debilitating illness that will soon take away his eyesight, thereby making him unable to pursue his passion for painting. As he struggles with these issues, he finds a ray of hope in Terena, a beautiful young woman. The ups and downs of Bruno’s struggle, along with his emotional trials, are portrayed in a picturesque manner, making ‘Bittersweet Rain’ a rare portrait of life. It won the best film award at the 37th Mar del Plata International Film Festival (MDPIFF). You can watch it here.

3. 7 Prisoners (2021)

An intense movie that addresses a heinous crime against humanity, ‘7 Prisoners’ talks about human trafficking from the POV of 18-year-old Mateus. He takes up a job at a São Paulo junkyard along with some other boys of the same age group but ends up being subject to modern-day slavery by their boss, Luca. Moreover, Mateus is forced to choose between following orders and risking harm to his family. Whether he and his peers manage to escape from their environment is what we find out in this Alexandre Moratto directorial. The movie’s cast includes Christian Malheiros as Mateus and Rodrigo Santoro as Luca, with Maurício de Barros and Vitor Julian in supporting roles. You can check out the movie here.

2. State of Fear (2026)

In Pedro Morelli’s ‘State of Fear,’ a spin-off of the series ‘Brotherhood,’ Cristina (Naruna Costa) is desperately searching for her 18-year-old rebellious niece, Elisa (Camilla Damião), the daughter of Edson (Seu Jorge), the deceased founder of the Brotherhood, who has been kidnapped, while the entire city falls apart. The cops and the members of the Brotherhood are at war, with Cristina caught in a morally gray area, since the justice system, which she works for, is as culpable as the Brotherhood itself. As people die on either side, Christina goes in a race against time to find Elisa. Gripping, action-packed, and mature, ‘State of Fear’ is a must-watch. It can be streamed here.



1. I’m Still Here (2024)

‘I’m Still Here,’ AKA ‘Ainda Estou Aqui,’ tells the true story of Brazilian activist Eunice Paiva, whose family was subjected to mistreatment by the military regime of Brazil during the 1960s and 1970s. Her husband was kidnapped by the military and taken away, after which he was declared disappeared, never to return again. The painful yet gripping award-winning drama throws light on the circumstances Paiva deals with while taking care of her children and taking her stand against the dictatorial regime, especially after her husband’s disappearance. ‘I’m Still Here’ won the Academy Award for Best International Feature. Directed by Walter Salles, the film is based on Marcelo Paiva’s memoir. You can stream the movie here.

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