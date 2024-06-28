Chloe Tucker Caine: Where is the SERHANT Real Estate Agent Now?

Chloe Tucker Caine was arguably one of the most memorable real estate agents on Netflix’s ‘Owning Manhattan,’ a docuseries that revolves around the real estate agent Ryan Serhant and his firm, SERHANT. Although the show consists of a dynamic and intriguing set of professionals, Chloe stood out on most occasions as in quite a few instances of drama, she was in the middle of it, igniting interest in the viewers to learn about her current whereabouts.

Chloe Tucker Caine Met With the Love of Her Life

Born in the month of September, Chloe Tucker Caine was brought up in Los Angeles, California, alongside her sister Nicole Tucker Silva. Growing up in a fashion-focused family, she was fond of acting and theater. She got the opportunity of starring on Broadway in ‘Mamma Mia!,’ as one of the lead characters. Not only was she a member of the Actors’ Equity Association, but also a part of Jerry Orbach Theater. Before beginning her journey in the cutthroat industry of real estate, she also worked at Starr Restaurant before taking up a job at Mr. Purple in 2017.

Starting in 2018, Chloe’s life began to change for the better. She got herself a furry little friend and named her Sadie. Soon after that, she met with a man named Leon Caine through her mother, who had allegedly catfished him on the dating app Hinge. As sparks flew between them, Chloe and Leon began dating and spending a lot of time together, making their bond stronger and stronger with time. In November 2019, she took her first step into the real estate industry by bagging a job at Triplemint, where she was employed as a real estate agent for a few months.

Chloe Moves Forward in Her Personal And Professional Life

The next step in her career involved working for Douglas Elliman Real Estate for a whole year, from March 2020 to March 2021. Chloe and Leon attended a grand wedding in Palm Springs, California, in 2020 and also got to spend some time with each other. In May of the same year, Leon reportedly proposed marriage to Chloe, and she happily said yes. The newly engaged couple also went to the Catskills a couple of months later.

After having a successful year in terms of her personal life, she made strides in her professional career the following year by taking a giant leap forward as she became a real estate agent for SERHANT, a growing and up-and-coming real estate firm owned by Ryan Serhant. Since she has a huge social media presence, she decided to use it for her professional career as well by getting in touch with various clients and potential buyers. Her out-of-the-box thinking and unique creativity gradually got her in the good books of her employer. Moreover, her determination, competitiveness, and hunger to grow in the industry were on full display when she won the Jardim deal over her more experienced coworker, Nile.

In September 2021, Chloe and Leon made their relationship official by eloping in Las Vegas, Nevada, when their marriage plans were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The real estate agent, mostly accompanied by Leon, has also visited Cabo San Lucas, London, New Orleans, Ireland, Newport, Boston, Miami, and Hawaii. About two and a half years after their marriage, on March 8, 2024, the couple welcomed a lovely daughter into the world and named her Charley Caine.

Where is Chloe Tucker Caine Now?

Recently entering motherhood, she shared her experience on social media just a couple of weeks after her baby daughter was born. She wrote, “2 and 1/2 weeks in to newborn life and what can i say…well it’s chaotic and new and tiring and fun and hectic and exhilarating and all the things both amazing and stressful but we are totally loving our little newborn bubble and just trying to laugh through the hard moments and soaking in all the easy peasy ones. Have so much new found respect for all the moms out there that’s for sure, wow wow you guys are truly super heroes, and even though my boobs hurt and I’m tired like no other, I’m just so happy to be here.”

Each year in February, Chloe and her husband celebrate Sadie’s birthday. Furthermore, she ensures that she travels to her hometown and walks down the lanes of nostalgia while reuniting with childhood friends and relatives. Living in Manhattan’s iconic Flatiron Building, which was originally named the Fuller Building, Chloe Tucker Caine continues to be an influential real estate agent at SERHANT, with expertise in marketing properties through social media. Thanks to her growing TikTok followers (more than 147,000), she continues to break records for her rental and luxury sales across the Big Apple.

