Reme Nicole: Buying London Star is Thriving as a Real Estate Advisor Today

A successful real estate agent needs excellent communication skills, market knowledge, negotiation prowess, and a genuine commitment to client satisfaction. Netflix’s ‘Buying London’ showcased many top-tier real estate agents, but Reme Nicole stood out as someone with all these qualities. As a woman of color making her mark in the competitive real estate world, her approach to her career, rapport with colleagues, and positive impressions of her boss highlighted her as a promising talent. She is someone to watch and wish the best for in her future endeavors.

Reme Nicole Saw a Mentor in Her Boss

Reme Nicole’s early career reflects a woman passionately working to become a formidable force in the real estate industry. She began as Chief Communications Officer for The Millennials Club in 2017 but believed in her capabilities and aspired for more. In 2021, she joined DDRE Global as a marketing and public relations coordinator. Her talents were quickly recognized, and within six months, she was promoted to real estate advisor, showcasing her dedication and potential.

Reme quickly realized that real estate was her forte. To make an excellent launch into the industry, she graduated from The University of Nottingham in 2022. Her efforts and work were recognized by her boss, Daniel Daggers, who saw in her a “rough diamond” and someone who reminded him of his younger self. He believed Reme had a very bright future ahead of her, and she was able to develop a solid mentor-mentee relationship with him. Despite being the team’s youngest member, she quickly secured a 10 million euro listing.

When the team traveled to Dubai, Reme joined them, and during one of their lunches, Oliver Hamilton jokingly remarked that Reme was quite the teacher’s pet, always following whatever Daniel laid down for her. She was naturally not pleased with the comment, and although she didn’t say anything then, her body language made it clear she did not appreciate it. Later on, Rosi Walden organized a yoga session for the colleagues, and after lunch, Reme took the chance to talk to Oli about his comment.

During their conversation, Oli explained to Reme that his remark wasn’t meant to be snide but rather to encourage her to hold her ground firmer and stand up for herself if she felt uncomfortable with something. Known for her gentle and amiable manners, she found that the rest of her colleagues agreed with Oli’s perspective. For the rest of the season, Reme thrived as a real estate agent, working collaboratively with her colleagues, gradually building her confidence, and improving with each effort she put into herself.

Where is Reme Nicole Now?

Besides building her profile as a prime real estate agent operating from Central London, Reme has also established herself as a digital creator. In 2022, she had the opportunity to represent Samsung, with her face gracing billboards in London — a moment of immense pride for her. Reme has expanded her expertise beyond London, dealing in properties in several parts of the world, such as the United States, Italy, Portugal, and Egypt.

Thankfully, Reme’s work has not gone unnoticed. In 2023, she was featured as a Rising Star in Robb Report’s Best of the Best: Property Summer issue and named one of the top 500 Rising Stars by Spears Magazine. She has also been entirely philanthropic, recognizing the importance of social causes and issues. She has actively participated in the works of non-profit organizations such as The Land Collective and Empowering Young Women in Africa.

Besides being an exceptional agent, Reme is quite an adventure seeker and an avid traveler. Her trips to the beaches of Miami and Cancun and various destinations worldwide bring her immense joy. She is fond of horse riding and indulges in the sport at every chance. The reality TV personality also takes an interest in football. Additionally, she has expressed her passion for skiing and shared how she took a trip in February 2024 to experience the sport in Japan. Reme is genuinely multifaceted and continually seeks new experiences to enrich her life.

