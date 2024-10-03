Chris Amos Murder: Where Are Keith Bond, Tony Frye, and Donald Jones Now?

On September 4, 2005, police in Cincinnati, Ohio, received a report about a foul odor coming from a trash can. Upon arriving at the scene, they discovered the source of the smell and immediately realized they had found human remains. The body was later identified as Chris Amos Jr., and his family was notified. For those who knew Chris, it seemed unlikely that he would have had any enemies who would want to harm him. However, as the investigation unfolded, more answers began to surface. Investigation Discovery’s episode of ‘The Real Murders on Elm Street’ titled ‘Cruel Intentions’ delves into the circumstances of the crime and the police work that ultimately led to the perpetrator’s capture.

Chris Amos’ Body Was Recovered From a Trash Can Days After His Murder

Chris Amos Jr. had built a good life for himself in Covington, Kentucky. Known for his bright personality, he was deeply loved by his father, Chris Amos Sr., and they maintained a close bond. From a young age, Chris displayed kindness and empathy, always ready to offer support to anyone in need. His hard-working nature stood out, and his love for music, especially rap, developed early on. As he grew older, Chris moved out and got his own place. He pursued his passion for music, working hard to create his own songs and sharing dreams of stardom with close friends who shared his aspirations.

In September 2005, Cincinnati, Ohio, was celebrating the Firelight Festival, and Chris Amos Jr. had plans to enjoy the event. His friends knew he would be in the city during this time. However, on September 4, police discovered a human body in a trash can but were initially unable to identify it. The victim had been deceased for one to three days and suffered multiple injuries, including a fatal knife wound to the throat.

The body had been wrapped in some sheets and some blanket which was burnt from one side, indicating that someone had tried to light fire to any evidence of the crime. The only clue the police had were two tattoos on the arms that read “young $tack$.” When this information was circulated in the news, one of Chris’ friends recognized the tattoos and notified the police. They then contacted Chris Amos Sr., and his world was shattered when he learned that his son had been brutally murdered.

The Police Concluded That Chris Amos’ Killer Was Someone Known to Him

From the nature of the wounds on Chris’ body, the police suspected the perpetrator might be someone from his inner circle. They searched his apartment but found nothing out of the ordinary. They had also retrieved his phone and sent it for analysis, but the phone records would take time to process. During this period, Chris Amos Sr. suggested that the police take a closer look at Calvin Powell Jr., a friend, with whom his son made music. However, Calvin had a strong alibi and was quickly ruled out as a suspect. Despite this, Calvin shared information with the police that shifted the direction of the investigation.

Calvin revealed that just days before the murder, he and Chris had argued because Chris had been associating with people Calvin didn’t approve of. Other friends corroborated this, telling the police that Chris had been going through financial difficulties. The police found documents confirming he was behind on his rent. To alleviate his financial troubles, Chris had briefly turned to dealing drugs on the streets. It was during this time that he encountered some questionable individuals whom his friends believed to be dangerous. Many had warned him to steer clear of these people, fearing that they might lead him into trouble.

Chris Amos’ Killers Quickly Admitted to Their Crimes

Days went by without any significant leads in Chris’s murder investigation. It wasn’t until the police obtained his phone records, a month after the murder, that new information surfaced. The records showed more than thirty calls made to someone named Jenna Gundy in the days leading up to the crime. When the police reached out to Jenna, she claimed that she did not know who Chris was. However, she pointed the finger at another woman named Teayha Webb, whom she believed might have known him.

In November 2005, Teayha Webb made a critical statement, revealing that in early September 2005, she and her boyfriend, Donald Jones, had plotted to murder Chris Amos Jr. for money. According to Webb, Jones attacked Chris inside her home while her young son was in the living room. Jones was assisted by two other individuals, Kvaughnte “Tony” Frye and Keith Bond. Webb explained that Bond had disguised himself by wearing a wig and, along with Jones, disposed of Chris’s body outside the home. Acting on this information, the police tracked down Frye and Bond, both of whom were already incarcerated for unrelated crimes. While Jones denied any involvement, the mounting evidence was sufficient to charge him with murder.

Donald Jones and Tony Frye Are Serving Their Sentences, and Keith Bond is a Free Man Today

Both Tony Frye and Keith Bond testified that it was Donald Jones who orchestrated and executed the murder of Chris Amos Jr. Their testimonies greatly strengthened the case, making it easier for the police to negotiate plea deals with all three individuals in 2006. Donald Jones pled guilty to first-degree murder and received a life sentence, which he is currently serving at the Chillicothe Correctional Institution. He is now 50 years old.

Bond pled guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, aggravated robbery, and other related offenses. He was sentenced to 24 years, which he is serving at the Mansfield Correctional Institution.

Frye, who had cooperated more extensively during the investigation, pled guilty to being an accomplice. Due to his cooperation, he received a more lenient sentence of 10 years, which he completed in 2016. However, in 2021, he was arrested again on an aggravated burglary charge but was released in May 2024 after completing his sentence.

