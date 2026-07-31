Chris Regan Jr.: What Happened to Christopher Regan’s Son?

In October 2014, when Christopher Regan disappeared from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, many people grew concerned about his whereabouts. A few weeks later, the lead detective investigating the case received a phone call from a young man who introduced himself as Chris Regan Jr., Christopher’s son, and asked if she had any information about his father. He had been looking forward to spending more time with Christopher and did not know anyone else in town who might know what had happened to him. ABC’s ’20/20: Where Monsters Hide’ features his interview, in which he reflects on that difficult period and the answers he eventually received.

Chris Regan Jr. Was Working on Building His Relationship With His Father When He Went Missing

Chris Regan Jr. and his brother did not share a close relationship with their father, Christopher Regan, during their childhood. After their parents separated, the brothers gradually drifted apart from him, and the distance remained for many years. Christopher eventually moved to Michigan and began building a new life, but as time passed, he and Chris Jr. slowly started reconnecting. They began speaking regularly, and by late 2014, they had made plans to move to North Carolina together and finally give their relationship another chance. Christopher had already put in his notice at work, secured a new job, and was getting his affairs in order. He was looking forward to the fresh start he and his son had planned together.

Time passed, and after October 14, 2014, Chris was no longer able to get in touch with his father. Since he did not know anyone in the small Michigan town where Christopher was living, nor any of his friends, he had nowhere else to turn. Eventually, he contacted the Iron River Police Department to ask if they had any information about his father. It was then that he learned Christopher had been reported missing and was believed to be the victim of a homicide. In January 2015, Chris and his brother traveled to Iron River to clear out their father’s home. They moved his belongings into a storage facility while they waited for answers. It was not until Kelly Cochran’s arrest in 2016 that Chris finally learned what had happened to his father and how he had been killed.

Chris Regan Jr. Prefers to Lead a Private Life

In the aftermath of the case, Chris Regan Jr. maintained a low profile and was not publicly reported to have attended or participated in the court proceedings. Given the high-profile nature of the investigation and trial, it is understandable that he and the rest of his family chose to remain out of the spotlight. That has largely remained the case to this day. Other than his brief interview featured in the episode, Chris has not spoken publicly about his father’s murder or the case.

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