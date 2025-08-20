Chris Robinson: Where is Amanda Knox’s Husband Now?

Hulu’s ‘The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox’ revisits the investigation into the murder of Meredith Kercher, and the subsequent arrest and legal battle of Amanda Knox to prove her innocence. The series is told from the point of view of Amanda and follows two timelines. One follows the events of 2007, in the immediate aftermath of Meredith’s murder, as the cops focus entirely on Amanda and her boyfriend as the suspects. The other takes place 15 years later, in 2022, as Amanda returns to Italy with her mother and husband, despite being advised not to. Her husband, Chris Robinson, remains an integral part of her story in the second timeline, acting as the support system that she needs to keep going in her fight against the injustice done to her.

Chris Robinson and Amanda Knox Had an Instant Connection

Born and raised in Federal Way, Washington, Chris Robinson is an alumnus of the University of Washington, where he received his undergraduate degree. He moved on to Boston University’s Graduate School of Arts & Sciences to pursue a master’s, and was also enrolled in Hunter College, where he received a master’s in fine arts. Additionally, he is a MacDowell Colony fellow and a Yale Younger Poets prize finalist. Chris met Amanda Knox in 2015 at the launch of his book, ‘War of the Encyclopaedists,’ which he co-authored with Gavin Kovite. Amanda, who had been exonerated of the murder of Meredith Kercher three months ago, was on a work assignment at the launch.

Amanda was to interview Chris and Gavin about their book, and discovered that he was the only person who didn’t know who she was. He was aware of Meredith’s case and the media coverage surrounding it, but he didn’t know how Amanda was connected to it. The couple later admitted that this was one of the reasons why they could be more open to each other without any personal biases. The interview went well, and Chris and Amanda found a kindred spirit in each other, sharing a love for ‘Star Trek,’ among other things. At the end of the day, Chris proposed that they should be friends, and soon, their friendship turned into a romance. By the end of the year, they were in a relationship, which progressed incredibly quickly due to the deep connection they formed with each other.

Chris Robinson is in a Deeply Collaborative Partnership with Amanda Knox Today

Chris Robinson is a writer, a poet, and a podcaster who lives in Vashon, Washington, with Amanda Knox, whom he married in a private wedding in December 2018 and later in a time-travel-themed wedding in February 2020. The couple has two children: a daughter, Eureka Muse, who was born in 2021, and a son, Echo, who was born in 2023. The two moved to Vashon in 2019 to be closer to their family and friends, while also enjoying the privacy allowed by the small town setting. Over the years, they have developed deep roots in the town and its community by being involved in things like its local festivals and the Puget Sound Zen Center.

Before meeting Amanda, Chris had already published a novel with his friend, Gavin Kovite, called ‘War of the Encyclopaedists.’ They collaborated on another novel titled ‘Deliver Us.’ Meanwhile, Chris and Amanda worked together on ‘The Cardio Tesseract,’ a compilation of love poems they wrote to each other during their courtship. Their collaboration extended to launching a podcast called ‘Labyrinths’ in October 2020. It focuses on “stories of getting lost and the resilience and personal growth it takes to find your way again.” The couple also used the platform to discuss their personal struggle, like the miscarriage they endured in 2021, before their daughter was born. The podcast ended after a successful run of 5 years in July 2025.

While the podcast may have ended, Chris and Amanda continue to work together on more projects under the banner of Knox Robinson Productions, of which they are co-presidents. Their production company focuses on developing projects that range from podcasts and books to films and TV shows. The Hulu series about Amanda was also executive-produced by the couple under the same production house. Additionally, Chris also served as writer-producer on the podcast, ‘The Truth About True Crime with Amanda Knox.’ He has also tried his hand at stand-up comedy and has performed in venues like the Comedy Underground in Seattle.

Chris Robinson Continues to Support Amanda Knox

When Chris Robinson started dating Amanda Knox, he made a conscious decision not to look up the case of Meredith Kercher’s death because he wanted their relationship to remain on a clean slate. Over the years, however, he has studied the case and become well-versed in its details as Amanda continues to be embroiled in another case related to the murder. In 2009, she was convicted of slander for levying false accusations against her former employer, Patrick Lumumba, regarding Meredith’s murder. In 2024, the case went to court again, as Amanda fought to have the conviction overturned. Chris accompanied her to Florence, Italy, where the legal proceedings were held, and remained by her side as the court upheld the conviction.

Over the years, Chris has remained a firm supporter of his life partner, even as both of them continue to receive hateful messages in the context of the 2007 murder case. He has also become involved in helping other wrongfully convicted people get justice and has served as an ambassador of the Innocence Network. While much of his life remains a public affair, Chris prefers to keep some things private. He and Amanda decided not to share pictures of their children on social media accounts and raise them away from the public and media scrutiny surrounding them. Apart from spending quality time with their two children, the couple also has two cats named Mr. Fats and Emil, who make regular appearances on their social media posts. Their beloved cat, Mr. Screams, passed away shortly after they announced their engagement.

