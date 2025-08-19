Where Was The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox Filmed?

Created by K.J. Steinberg, Hulu’s true-crime miniseries ‘Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox’ offers a dramatized retelling of the murder of British student Meredith Kercher in Italy in 2007 and the events that followed. The show puts special focus on Amanda Knox (Grace Van Patten), who was wrongfully convicted of the murder, along with her then-boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito. Knox and Sollecito spent four years in prison before being acquitted in 2011.

It shows Amanda’s battle for justice to prevail as she struggles to cope with reality while her parents try to get their daughter back home. With the whole world looking at them, the latter do all in their power to reach out to the Italian authorities, who seem to be adamant about their decisions and clearly unwilling to let Knox walk. The raw and gritty visuals of ‘Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox’ enhance the narrative’s authenticity and establish Knox’s helplessness in a foreign land.

Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox Filming Locations

‘Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox’ was filmed in Italy, Hungary, and British Columbia, specifically in Perugia, Olevano Romano, and Orvieto; Budapest; and Vancouver, respectively. Additional scenes were also taped in Ireland. Principal photography reportedly began in the third week of October 2024 and continued for almost three months before wrapping up in the last week of March 2025. Each location plays a significant role in the docudrama, capturing the international essence of the events that transpired.

Perugia, Italy

Key scenes of the show were filmed on location in Italy, specifically in Perugia, the capital city of Umbria in central Italy, where the crime was committed in real life. The crew reported taped sequences at the Via della Pergola apartment complex, located at Via della Pergola 7, where Kercher was murdered on November 1, 2007. Other parts of the city were captured on camera as well, with drones being used for establishing shots. Aptly known as the university town, due to being the base of the University for Foreigners of Perugia, which is where Amanda went as an exchange student, and the University of Perugia, among other institutions, the city has a historic touch to it. The beauty of the city finds itself juxtaposed with the horror and chaos Amanda faces. Some must-visit hotspots are Piazza IV Novembre, Basilica San Domenico, Etruscan Arch, Torre del Cassero, and Basilica San Pietro. If you are into festivals, you are in for a treat as the city is known for its festivals all year round, including the Eurochocolate Festival and the Umbria Jazz Festival.

Orvieto, Italy

Filming in Orvieto coincided with the anniversary of the painful event, which is why production faced disruptions by residents bent on moving on from the tragedy. This led the crew to shift to Olevano Romano. However, a few scenes were seemingly lensed in the city, which is located in the Province of Terni in the Umbria region. Based on top of a volcanic cliff, it is known for its underground tunnels and beautiful churches, like the Orvieto Cathedral, San Giovenale, San Domenico, Sant’Andrea, and San Bernardino. For those with more “finer” tastes, the white wine of the Orvieto district is world famous.

Olevano Romano, Italy

The crew shot the crime scene in a small villa resembling the original site, in Olevano Romano, a commune in Rome in the Lazio region. The crime scene may have been filmed in Orvieto had it not been for the disruptions. The picturesque medieval town has been the subject of artists and painters for over two centuries. Known for its production of oil and wine and a vibrant culture, the city’s must-visit tourist spots are Palazzo Colonna, Church of Santa Maria di Corte, Church of San Rocco, and the Civic Museum of Art.

Budapest, Hungary

Budapest, the capital city of Hungary, became the second base for the production team. This is where the prison scenes and those inside the police station were recreated, including Knox’s interrogation. Amanda Knox herself flew to Hungary to oversee the filming of the all-night interrogation, which reportedly involved the Italian police coaxing her into signing the false confession they had written. “I have been so impressed and touched and honored by how much care is being put into this show by everyone involved,” Knox told Vashon-Maury Island Beachcomber. “I’m excited for when this comes out, because it really is a collective effort to tell this story in a truthful and meaningful way. It is a work of many loving hands,” she added.

Hungary is considered a global city and is a well-known filming location for international projects, including ‘Thunderbolts*,’ ‘Countdown,’ ‘Terminator: Dark Fate,’ and ‘Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.’ The city shares its historical nature with Perugia and is popular among tourists from across the world for its monuments, like Saint Stephen’s Basilica, Liberty Bridge, Gellért Baths, Fisherman’s Bastion, Shoes on the Danube Bank, Heroes’ Square, and Gellért Hill.

Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver, AKA Hollywood of the North, is another global city that serves as an international production hub, mainly due to its affordable filming amenities. This may have been a reason for the crew to tape the additional scenes there over a week. However, Vancouver offers a modern landscape, unlike Perugia and Hungary. Its skyline is famous for its skyscrapers with the North Shore Mountains at the back. Located in the Lower Mainland region of British Columbia, the city’s major visiting spots comprise Stanley Park, Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden, VanDusen Botanical Garden, H.R. MacMillan Space Centre, Science World, Lions Gate Bridge, and Science World.

Ireland

Some additional scenes were reportedly shot in Ireland. Located in Northwestern Europe, the country is famous around the world for its natural landscapes, which include mountains, cliffs, coastlines, and gorgeous countryside. It is a booming production powerhouse, some of the reasons for which are the attractive tax incentives, top-tier film studios, and post-production services. Some popular shows that set up shop in the land of the leprechauns are ‘The Rainmaker,’ ‘Normal People,’ ‘Conversations with Friends,’ and ‘Vikings.’

