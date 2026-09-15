One of the most effective forms of entertainment is a good murder mystery. All the Sherlock Holmes and Agatha Christie remakes by BBC are not just because they have run out of material. A good mystery never gets old, even if you know exactly how it ends. Every watch lets you focus on the details you missed the first time, and learning from your mistakes makes you better at it. Who knows when this knowledge might come in handy!

However, with time, the perspective with which murder mysteries are made has increased. While some offer us a look into the killer’s mind via a hearing or in some other manner, some make the killer the protagonist, some leave the killer unidentified, while others show us how the killer is tracked down. And these are only a few ways to look at murder mysteries, and Hulu features quite a variety of them.

9. A Kind of Murder (2016)

Helmed by Andy Goddard, ‘A Kind of Murder’ deals with two murders that seem to be connected. Writer Walter Stackhouse is suspected of killing his wife, Clara, while Mitchell “Marty” Kimmel is suspected of killing his partner. What’s interesting is that Walter was investigating the death of Kimmel’s wife for inspiration for his next story when Clara apparently took her life. She did so after discovering Walter’s infidelity with a nightclub singer named Ellie Briess. ‘A Kind of Murder’ is based on Patricia Highsmith’s novel ‘The Blunderer,’ and is a bingeable drama about truth and fiction, and how often the former is stranger than the latter. The movie stars Patrick Wilson as Walter Stackhouse and Eddie Marsan as Mitchell “Marty” Kimmel, along with Jessica Biel and Haley Bennett. It can be streamed here.

8. Boston Strangler (2023)

Based on killings that occurred in Greater Boston in the 1960s wherein 13 women were murdered, ‘Boston Strangler’ showcases the hard work of female reporters Loretta McLaughlin (Keira Knightley), who connected the murders, and her co-reporter Jean Cole (Carrie Coon) and how they fought the largely prevalent sexism of the time to report on the serial killer and keep people, especially women, well-informed. The film, directed by Matt Ruskin, is very accurate, including the details of the investigation, and this, more than anything else, makes the murder mystery worth watching. Knowing that something very close to what you are watching actually happened makes the events in the film more palpable and thus effective. You can watch the movie here.

7. Deep Water (2022)

An insane arrangement between a husband and wife to avoid the harassment of divorce gives birth to a mind-boggling murder mystery. Vic (Ben Affleck) has no problem with Melinda (Ana de Armas) sleeping with other men but seems to be responsible for killing one or more of her lovers. Is it Vic who killed the men, or is it someone else? Swinging between love and infidelity, ‘Deep Water’ offers an erotic take on the murder mystery genre. Directed by Adrian Lyne, the film is based on the 1957 eponymous novel by Patricia Highsmith. You can watch it here.

6. Spiral (2021)

Starring Chris Rock in a never-before-seen role, ‘Spiral’ is a spin-off/sequel of the ‘Saw’ horror film franchise and has been directed by Darren Lynn Bousman. It follows Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock), his rookie partner (Max Minghella), and Zeke’s father/retired chief Marcus Banks (Samuel L. Jackson), who investigate a series of brutal murders that are a clear reminder of the city’s sinister past. Soon, it is revealed that Banks is connected to the killer. But how? To find out, you can watch the film here.



5. A Haunting in Venice (2023)

‘A Haunting in Venice’ is the third installment in Kenneth Branagh’s Hercule Poirot film franchise. The story follows Poirot (Branagh), who arrives at a séance in a palazzo belonging to opera singer Rowena (Kelly Reilly) in Venice on the request of mystery writer Ariadne Oliver (Tina Fey) to expose a fraudulent medium named Joyce Reynolds (Michelle Yeoh). Joyce was hired by Rowena to speak to her dead daughter’s spirit. For some reason, the séance ends midway. Soon, Joyce is killed, and someone tries to kill Poirot as well. With several people as an audience, he now has to find the killer while keeping himself safe. As he digs deeper to find the reason behind Joyce’s murder, a horrific truth regarding the palazzo’s past is revealed. The cast also includes Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Ali Khan, and Emma Laird. The movie can be streamed here.

4. Oddity (2024)

A murder mystery takes a horrific form in Damian McCarthy’s ‘Oddity.’ The movie follows Darcy Odello (Carolyn Bracken), a blind clairvoyant, who is looking into the murder of her twin sister, Dani (Bracken), who was killed a year ago. The man accused, Olin (Tadhg Murphy), was also found dead later on. Darcy’s investigation eventually brings her to the house of Dani’s husband, Ted (Gwilym Lee), who lives with his new girlfriend, Yana (Caroline Menton). As Darcy uses her skills to find the real killer, ‘Oddity’ reveals the process in an unnerving yet captivating manner. In many ways, a debate between the rational and the irrational, the movie does a wonderful job pinning one against the other without casting a vote for either. Or does it? To find out, you can watch ‘Oddity’ here.

3. Death on the Nile (2022)

Based on the 1937 novel of the same name by Agatha Christie, ‘Death on the Nile’ is the second installment of the Agatha Christie film adaptations helmed by Kenneth Branagh. The film stars Branagh as the famed detective Hercule Poirot, who finds himself onboard the S.S. Karnak cruising through the Nile. He is there as a guest of heiress Linnet Ridgeway (Gal Gadot) and her newlywed husband, Simon Doyle (Armie Hammer). There are other guests, too, including Simon’s ex-fiancée Jackie de Bellefort (Emma Mackey), who has been stalking the couple and has managed to board the vessel. Eventually, when Linnet is found dead, the suspicion falls on Jackie. However, Poirot knows better than to make judgments based on perceptions and pre-stated facts. Linnet was an heiress, and there is no telling who among the guests (played by a talented cast, including Annette Bening, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, and Rose Leslie) would gain what from her death. To join Poirot in his investigation, you can watch ‘Death on the Nile’ here.

2. The Pledge (2001)

Jack Nicholson plays police detective Jerry Black, who is looking into the curious case of the murder of a young girl in Sean Penn’s ‘The Pledge.’ Black is about to retire when the body of a little girl is discovered, and he promises her mother that he will find the killer. As Black tries to gather the potential breadcrumbs, he develops a relationship with a local waitress and her daughter, with the latter playing a crucial role in bringing Jerry close to the murderer. The question is: Can he bring the criminal to justice? Nicholson is a feast for the eyes in the movie and single-handedly carries it forward. However, the cast also includes Patricia Clarkson, Benicio del Toro, Aaron Eckhart, Helen Mirren, and Mickey Rourke. You can watch ‘The Pledge’ here.



1. Longlegs (2024)

FBI agent Lee Harker finds herself at the center of a series of bizarre murder-suicides in Oz Perkins’ horror thriller ‘Longlegs.’ The investigation soon brings her face to face with a face from her past that may be responsible for the deaths. The question is how? With satanism and psychology at its heart, ‘Longlegs’ is a rare serial killer flick that doesn’t wait to reveal the truth but will get you glued to the screen as you wait to find out who or what led to what and how. Starring Maika Monroe as Lee Harker and Nicolas Cage as the face from the past, AKA the titular character, the movie is a must-watch purely for its execution and effect. It can be streamed here.

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