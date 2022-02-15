One of the most effective forms of entertainment is a good murder mystery. All the Sherlock Holmes and Agatha Christie remakes by BBC are not just because they have run out of material. A good mystery never gets old, even if you know exactly how it ends. Every watch allows you to focus on the details that you had missed the first time around, and learning from your mistakes makes you better at it. Who knows when this knowledge might come in handy! With that said, here’s the list of really good murder mystery movies on Hulu that are available to stream right now:

10. Gemini (2017)

‘Gemini’ stars Zoe Kravitz, John Cho and Lola Kirke in the lead roles. It starts with a murder. Heather Anderson was a successful actress, so when her dead body is found at her house, the police has to bear the pressure of solving the case as fast as possible. The lead investigator is Detective Edward Ahn, who becomes instantly suspicious of Heather’s assistant Jill, who was the one to discover the body. Jill might have done a lot of bad things, but a murder is not one of them. She senses the police’s interest in her, and in order to clear her name, embarks on an investigation of her own. She might not like what she finds.

9. Jagged Edge (1985)

Starring Glenn Close, Jeff Bridges, Peter Coyote, and Robert Loggia, ‘Jagged Edge’ is a neo-noir thriller film directed by Richard Marquand. The movie follows Jack, a San Francisco newspaper publisher accused of murdering his rich socialite wife, Paige Forrester. Unfortunately, he is soon arrested for the crime, the accused turn towards the high-profile lawyer Teddy Barnes to fight his case and clear his name as soon as possible. While Teddy has been initially reluctant to take the case for some reason, once she gets to Jack, the lawyer slowly falls for him but continues to be in a constant state of confusion about whether he is an innocent man or not.

8. The Limehouse Golem (2016)

Starring Bill Nighy, Olivia Cooke, Douglas Booth, Daniel Mays, and Sam Reid, ‘The Limehouse Golem’ is a British horror-mystery film inspired by Peter Ackroyd’s 1994 murder mystery novel. The Juan Carlos Medina directorial follows a serial killer on the loose who is not only actively murdering people but also a psychological game with law enforcement authorities by leaving cryptic messages on the crime scene. Inspector Kildare, a seasoned detective, is entrusted with the responsibility to track down the cruel murderer by Scotland Yard as fear grips innocent people. Aware that he is probably being set up for failure, Kildare begins his hunt for the maniacal serial killer who is determined to spread his violence and bloodshed in Victorian London.

7. The Lovely Bones (2009)

Based on Alice Sebold’s novel of the same name, ‘The Lovely Bones’ is a supernatural thriller drama film co-written and directed by Peter Jackson. The Mark Wahlberg and Rachel Weisz-starrer center upon an innocent 14-year-old girl named Susie, who is mercilessly murdered. However, her spirit refuses to leave her family behind as she vows to bring the culprit to justice. As the investigation beings, Susie embarks on a daunting quest to help her family learn the name of the murderer. But can her spirit manage to achieve the inconceivable?

6. Seven (1995)

Directed by David Fincher, ‘Seven’ is a psychological crime thriller movie written by Andrew Kevin Walker. The Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman-starrer focuses on a twisted serial killer who targets innocent people and brutally murders them according to the seven deadly sins. The responsibility of stopping the depraved killer before things spiral out of control falls on the shoulder of Detective Lieutenant William Somerset, a veteran detective who is about to retire and a young idealist named David Mills. As they connect the dots to figure out the unknown murderers’ grand plans, the duo eventually realizes that they are dealing with someone far more sinister than they could have imagined in their wildest dreams.

5. Memories of Murder (2003)

Written by Bong Joon-ho and Shim Sung-bo, ‘Memories of Murder’ is a South Korean crime thriller film inspired by Kim Kwang-rim’s stage play titled ‘Come to See Me.’ When a close-knit South Korean community is rocked by two brutal homicides, two inept small-town cops investigate the matter and end up questioning a mentally handicapped young man. They use cruel and forced interrogation techniques to get all the information they need, but it soon becomes evident that they have got the wrong man. Before they mess up the case even more, luckily, a big-city detective with a lot of experience under his belt comes to their rescue.

4. The Clovehitch Killer (2018)

‘The Clovehitch Killer’ is a coming-of-age thriller film written by Christopher Ford. The Duncan Skiles directorial follows Tyler Burnside, a young adult who has been raised in a devout Christian family. So, when he comes across disturbing images collected by his father, the normal facade of the ordinary family soon falls apart, and Tyler begins to question everything. As he begins to look at the evidence himself, it becomes increasingly clear to him that his father is probably responsible for the murder of a 13-year-old almost a decade ago.

3. The Postcard Killings (2020)

Based on James Patterson and Liza Marklund’s namesake novel, ‘The Postcard Killings’ is a crime thriller movie directed by Danis Tanović. It centers upon a New York-based detective named Jakob Kanon, who has to investigate the death of his daughter in Sweden. The victim was on a honeymoon when the crime took place, but when Jakob learns that other tourist innocent people are facing a similar threat, he realizes the true gravity of the unfortunate situation and begins to solve the case with the assistance of an American journalist.

2. Out of Blue (2018)

Featuring a star-studded cast that includes Patricia Clarkson, Toby Jones, Jacki Weaver, and James Caan, ‘Out of Blue’ is a crime drama movie inspired by Martin Amis’s novel ‘Night Train.’ The film follows Mike Hoolihan, a New Orleans-based cop who is investigating the cruel murder of a renowned physicist named Jennifer Rockwell. But his research soon takes a surprising turn as he finds himself exploring the cosmic secrets to unravel the mystery of Jennifer’s death and to bring the killer to justice.

1. A Kind of Murder (2016)

Directed by Andy Goddard, ‘A Kind of Murder’ is a mystery thriller film inspired by Patricia Highsmith’s 1954 novel ‘The Blunderer.’ The movie revolves around Walter Stackhouse, an aspiring writer who works during the night to make ambitious dreams come true. Unfortunately, before he achieves the success that he is working towards, Walter ends up investigating the murder of a woman suspected to have been killed by her husband. Although he believes things cannot get any worse, tragedy strikes at the wrong time when his wife eventually ends up dead as well.

