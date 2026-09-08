For the unversed, Keira Knightley is Elizabeth Bennet from ‘Pride & Prejudice‘ (2005). In the film, Knightley makes her acting prowess crystal clear to the audience, and Elizabeth Bennet is one of her most memorable roles. However, for some of us, she is more familiar as Elizabeth Swann from the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movies. What’s important to note here is that these two movies indicate her range as an actor, one that only increases with time. For instance, ‘Domino,’ ‘Atonement,’ ‘The Duchess,’ ‘Last Night,’ ‘A Dangerous Method,’ ‘Begin Again,’ ‘The Imitation Game,’ ‘Official Secrets,’ and ‘Boston Strangler.’ The characters that Knightley endorses in these movies are a testament to her abilities. But the truth is, we can’t have enough of her. So here are her upcoming projects.

1. Black Doves Season 2 (November 5, 2026)

Netflix has renewed the thriller series ‘Black Doves’ for its second season. Joe Barton, who created the series, remains the writer. The first season premiered on December 5, 2024, and stars Knightley, Ben Whishaw, Sarah Lancashire, and Andrew Koji in the leads. Knightley plays the role of Helen Webb, a smart, grounded wife of the Secretary of State for Defense (UK) who leads a secret double life as a spy.

In Season 2, Helen (Knightley) is still betraying her nation’s secrets to the covert organization she serves, the Black Doves. The returning cast includes Agnes O’Casey and Molly Chesworth. Actors who have been cast in Season 2 are Ambika Mod as Black Doves agent Laila, Babou Ceesay as Black Doves executive Mr. Conteh, Sam Riley as Patrick, an emissary from a mysterious organization who offers Sam a lifeline, Neve Campbell as Cecile Mason, Sylvia Hoeks as Katia Chernov, Goran Kostic as Alexi Chernov, and Samuel Barnett as Jerry. Julian Farino and Kieron Hawkes have directed. Filming has wrapped, and Season 2 will arrive on November 5, 2026.

2. The Worst (TBA)

Knightley will star alongside Erin Kellyman, Alicia Vikander, and Jamie Dornan in the upcoming dark comedy movie ‘The Worst,’ which will be Simon Woods’s feature directorial debut. Woods also wrote the screenplay, which centers on socialite Emily Fisher (Vikander) and her husband Max, who invite their equally wealthy friends to their new chateau in France for the night. Among the guests are a group of people who really can’t stand each other: Holly (Knightley), a struggling diversity consultant who continuously clashes with everyone until she gets a migraine, and Danny (Dornan), a quick-witted talent agent who name-drops his client list every chance he gets. As the evening begins to unravel and dark secrets are revealed, waitress Niamh (Kellyman) finds herself right in the middle of their chaos. The cast also includes Sam Claflin, Anna Maxwell Martin, Anthony Boyle, Sian Clifford, Dustin Demri-Burns, and Josh Finan. The movie has completed post-production, and a release date is awaited.

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