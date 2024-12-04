Where is Netflix’s Black Doves Filmed?

Created by Joe Barton, ‘Black Doves’ centers on two agents of a clandestine intelligence agency called Black Doves, uncovering a widespread conspiracy as they dive into London’s criminal underworld. Black Doves agent Helen (Keira Knightley) has been trading secrets gleaned from her politician husband for a decade when her lover, Jason, is assassinated. Since Helen is a critical asset, her handler, spymaster Reed, brings Sam out of retirement to protect her. A seasoned agent and an old friend of the informant, Sam advises caution and secrecy.

However, Helen has other plans and embarks on a bloody campaign of revenge across the city’s gritty underbelly. The Netflix spy thriller is set against the backdrop of London at Christmastime, creating a stark contrast between the city’s festive cheer and the dark, suspense-filled narrative. From the bustling markets adorned with Christmas lights to the foreboding alleys of its criminal underworld, the two faces of the setting accentuate the tone of black comedy, with which the show occasionally flirts.

Black Doves Filming Locations

Filming for ‘Black Doves’ takes place on location in London and utilizes a studio space in Iver, England. A filming unit is also dispatched to Italy to tape a few sequences. Principal photography for the debut season began in October 2023 and was reportedly shot over 94 days, wrapping up in early 2024. While the shooting schedule was extensive, the cast members remained in good spirits behind the scenes. Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw revealed that their shared sense of humor made working together a delightful experience. They frequently engaged in playful mimicry and shared plenty of laughs on set.

London, England

‘Black Doves’ is filmed in London, the capital city of England, to capture the authentic backdrops while depicting the setting. Establishing shots of the city treat us to views of prominent landmarks and recognizable monuments throughout the series. The London Eye, a giant observation wheel, is showcased as a ferry cruises down the River Thames under the Hungerford Bridge and Golden Jubilee Bridges. In another shot, we can spot Big Ben, the clock tower of the Palace of Westminster, as Helen stands at the riverside.

On-location shooting is primarily concentrated in central London, with the Leadenhall Market being a recognizable backdrop. Situated at Gracechurch Street in the heart of the Square Mile, the Leadenhall Market is a commercial area covered with an ornate roof, boasting 19th-century architecture. Its cobblestone streets, gilded structures, and distinctive shopfronts can be seen in the show as Helen heads into a bustling market with lanterns lined overhead. Spitalfields is another filming location for ‘Black Doves,’ its Victorian-era buildings, cobbled streets, and narrow alleyways enhancing the atmospheric visual gallery of the show. Spitalfields is a historic East End area known for its Old Spitalfields Market and a gritty yet artistic vibe.

Iver, England

The production team employs the Ridgeway Studios in Iver, Buckinghamshire, to create the sets required for ‘Black Doves.’ Located close to Pinewood Studios, the studio features two acoustically treated and retrofitted stages spanning 18,000 square feet. Iver’s proximity to London makes Ridgeway Studios a convenient choice, with controlled environments to create sets for the recurring locations of the show. The studio space also provides a safe space to carry out some of the stunt sequences and the construction of action setpieces for the show. Stunt coordinators revealed that Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw trained tirelessly with their stunt teams leading up to fight scenes.

Italy

A filming unit of ‘Black Doves’ is dispatched to Italy to roll cameras on backgrounds for Helen’s journey of international espionage. The picturesque Italian locales serve as a visual respite from the tense, shadowy atmosphere of London. While a camera team captures scenes of Italian neighborhoods and landmarks, it seems that the main cast does not travel to the country for filming.

Read More: Best Action Movies on Paramount+