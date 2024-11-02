Chris Smith: Where is the Survivor Now?

In November 2021, Christopher Smith from Farmersville, Illinois, was set to go on a first date with Leslie Reeves, a woman he’d met online. He was in a good place in life, feeling content with how things were going. After spending time together at a bar, the two returned to Smith’s home, where they started making a pizza. It was then that an intruder broke in and shot them both. Leslie didn’t survive, while Smith was left wounded until help arrived. CBS’ episode of ’48 Hours’ titled ‘Fatal First Date’ delves into the details of the attack and what Smith endured in its aftermath.

Chris Smith Was Found Shot in His House Along With His Date

The son of Sharon Constanza, Christopher “Chris” Smith was living a fulfilling and stable life in Farmersville, Illinois. The 48-year-old had recently launched his own business and was pursuing his lifelong dream of becoming a musician. Owning a small piece of land, he felt financially secure and content. As a single father to two kids, he was committed to providing them with the best he could. Hoping to find a companion to share his life with, he began exploring online dating, where he met Leslie Reeves from Troy, Illinois. She was the owner of All You Studio and Party Place and a strong advocate for domestic violence awareness within her community.

Impressed by Leslie and eager to learn more about her, Christopher felt a connection, especially since she also had two children. They decided to meet for a date at the Uptown Saloon in Farmersville, Illinois, on November 24, 2021. The evening went well, and later that night, he invited her to his home. It was there that an intruder broke in and shot both of them. The following morning, on November 25, Smith’s family grew worried when he failed to reach out on Thanksgiving. Meanwhile, Leslie’s friends and family also grew concerned and began contacting the police for assistance.

When the authorities arrived at the house, they discovered Leslie in the living room and concluded that she had passed away from a gunshot wound to the head. Chris was found near the kitchen, curled in a fetal position with his dog, Tiki, snuggled close to him. She was a beagle-terrier mix he had adopted three years earlier through Craiglist. The side door of the house had been forcibly broken open, and Chris had sustained a gunshot wound to the head. Thanks to Tiki’s warmth, he managed to survive the frigid night. He was quickly transported to HSHS St. John’s Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, and his family was informed that the chances of recovery were slim.

Chris Smith Couldn’t Recall Anything About the Time He Was Shot

Chris Smith had no recollection of the events that transpired that night. Just a day later, authorities arrested Robert Tarr, a man Leslie had been seeing occasionally, who was believed to have followed them home. Chris later recounted that, according to what he was told, he and Leslie were making pizza when Tarr forcefully ripped open the storm door. Sensing the danger, she quickly moved the refrigerator in front of the door while Chris attempted to wedge it shut, but it was at that moment that he was shot through the door. He required brain surgery and spent an extensive seven weeks in the ICU at HSHS St. John’s Medical Center.

Following his initial treatment, Chris was transferred to the SSM Health Rehabilitation Hospital in St. Louis, Illinois, where he spent an additional four weeks recovering. He had been in a medically induced coma for three months and endured three strokes, yet his recovery was nothing short of miraculous. His sister, Ashli Marie, a neuro-nurse, dedicated herself to his care and reassured the family of his progress. Once he was well enough to leave the hospital, Chris moved to his mother, Sharon Constanza’s home in St. Charles County. Although he had to place his beloved dog, Tiki, in a nearby home due to his inability to care for her, he made it a priority to meet her frequently.

Chris Smith Inspires Others to Lead Better Lives Today

Since then, Christopher Smith has been focused on rebuilding his life. During Robert Tarr’s sentencing in 2024, he delivered a victim impact statement highlighting the challenges his family, especially his young daughter, have faced throughout this ordeal. Reports indicate that he still relies on a wheelchair and a cane for mobility. Although he struggles with his left arm, it is gradually improving, while his left ankle remains immobile. To aid his walking, he said has been using a Bioness L300 device. Despite these challenges, Chris has begun performing with his rock and roll band in St. Louis, Illinois, reclaiming a part of his life that brings him joy.

Chris has also launched a business focused on advocacy work, offering one-on-one coaching and support to collegiate and professional sports teams, drawing from his experience as a college football player and US Navy veteran. He organizes survivor workshops to empower others who have faced similar challenges. In January 2024, he signed a book deal and is currently writing his memoir titled ‘My Deadly First Date: A Story of Survival Inspiration.’ He recognizes that the road to recovery is long and filled with obstacles, but Chris has made remarkable progress, continually pushing himself to improve each day. His resilience has been the driving force behind his journey, propelling him toward his goals and aspirations.

Read More: Leslie Reeves: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?