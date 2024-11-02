Leslie Reeves: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?

In November 2021, Leslie Reeves, a mother of two from Troy, Illinois, was reported missing when she didn’t attend a Thanksgiving gathering with family and friends. Concern grew as she had gone on a first date the previous night but hadn’t returned home. When police checked the home of the man she’d gone out with, they discovered Leslie shot to death in his living room, sparking an intense investigation. In the episode of CBS’ ’48 Hours’ titled ‘Fatal First Date,’ the details of the case and the eventual deliverance of justice have been featured.

Leslie Reeves Changed Careers to do Something Meaningful

Leslie Jane Sphar was born on June 26, 1976, in Town & Country, Missouri, to Lynette and Richard Sphar. Raised alongside her sister, Heather, she grew up to be a bright and confident young woman. Known for her warmth and charisma, she had a gift for making others feel valued and appreciated. This was the quality that made her popular at Collinsville High School, where she was a spirited Kahok cheerleader. Leslie’s family always believed she was destined for great things, a belief she honored by enrolling at the University of Missouri Rolla to study engineering. These were her first steps toward a promising future.

After completing her Master’s in Science at the University of Kansas, Leslie embarked on a successful career as a petroleum engineer. She built a comfortable life for herself, getting married and having two beloved children — Lawson and Larkin Reeves. Though her marriage ended, Leslie’s devotion to her children never wavered — she was a dedicated mother who balanced every responsibility with care. Eventually, she moved to Troy, Illinois, where she redefined her career path, becoming an entrepreneur and community leader. She opened All You Studio and Party Place, a welcoming space that quickly became central to community events and gatherings. Through her studio, Leslie found new ways to connect with and inspire those around her.

Leslie Reeves Didn’t Return Home After Her Date With an Individual She Met Online

Leslie Reeves was a passionate advocate for women’s safety. She was unafraid to speak out about domestic abuse awareness and determined to empower others with self-defense skills. She trained herself and even led classes to help women protect themselves. On November 24, 2021, Leslie had planned a first date with Christopher Smith, a man she had met online and was excited to get to know better. That evening, they went to the Uptown Saloon in Farmersville, Illinois, where Smith’s friend was performing in a band. The night was filled with laughter and good company, and as the evening wound down, they made their way to Smith’s home in town.

When Leslie didn’t show up for the Thanksgiving gathering she had promised to attend the next day, her family and friends grew concerned. They knew this wasn’t like her — she was always reliable, especially for moments with her loved ones. A friend who was aware of her plans reached out to the Farmersville police and urged them to perform a welfare check at Smith’s home. Sadly, when officers arrived and entered the house, they discovered Leslie, 45, lying in the center of the living room with a fatal gunshot wound to her head. She had already passed away, leaving her family and friends devastated and searching for answers.

Texts and Phone Records Helped in Convicting Leslie’s Killer

When police entered Christopher Smith’s home, they were met with an unsettling scene. Alongside Leslie Reeves, who lay lifeless in the living room, they found Smith near the kitchen with a gunshot wound to his head. His loyal dog, Tiki, was curled up beside him. The side door had been broken, and shell casings littered the floor, yet there was no weapon in sight. With evidence suggesting an intruder had broken in, fired the fatal shots, and then fled, the police swiftly turned their attention to the friends and family of Leslie and Smith, hoping to narrow down possible suspects in this unexpected crime.

As the investigation unfolded, detectives soon learned about Leslie’s tumultuous, on-and-off relationship with Robert “Bobby” J. Tarr, a resident of the St. Louis Metro East area in Collinsville, Illinois. Tarr had known Leslie for some time, and the nature of their relationship made him a person of interest. When questioned, he attempted to account for his whereabouts, but his story was inconsistent and riddled with gaps. Sensing something amiss, the police obtained records from his cellphone, which revealed a critical detail: shortly after midnight, Tarr’s phone had pinged off towers near Smith’s home. Confronted with this and the fact that his car was seen near the highway, he struggled to provide any plausible explanation.

As the investigation into Leslie’s murder progressed, detectives uncovered text messages on Tarr’s phone that revealed his culpability. A friend had informed him that Leslie was in Greenville, Illinois, and Tarr’s response suggested jealousy and distrust. He replied, “I don’t feel like she would drive that far for a party or go out with a girlfriend. I think it’s for a dude.” This message hinted at a motive driven by possessiveness. Meanwhile, Smith, who survived the attack, had little recollection of the events of that night, leaving police to theorize that Tarr had followed the pair back to Smith’s house. Sometime around 1 am, they believed, he broke into the house, ultimately shooting them both in a violent act of jealousy. Just one day after the murder, Tarr was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

