Chrissy Sarnowsky From Survivor 48: Everything We Know

With the introduction of every new season, the reality TV competition ‘Survivor’ never fails to forge unmatched anticipation that is nothing short of surreal and fascinating for its audience. Chrissy Sarnowsky was one of the 18 contestants who appeared on season 48 of the show and stood out not only as the oldest participant but also because of her confidence and determination. She has dedicated over three decades of her life to public service and has always shown an unwavering commitment to helping others. With her role as a firefighter and a nurse, not only does she inspire the younger generation, but she also demonstrates how age and gender can be no barriers for someone who is hell-bent on pursuing their dreams.

Chrissy Sarnowsky Had a Rough But Resilient Childhood

Born on October 23, 1969, Chrissy Sarnowsky’s roots are deeply embedded in the southern side of Chicago, Illinois. Growing up in a welfare family with severe financial constraints, life was pretty hard for her growing up. Despite the hardships, she has grown into a valiant woman who is confident in what she believes and never backs down in the face of adversity. She is very close to her mother, and the duo has bonded over their love for the show for a great part of their life. The 55-year-old has been watching ‘Survivor’ since she was 30, right from its inception. The mother-and-daughter duo never missed a chance to watch it together, and even today, they make sure to call each other after every show.

Chrissy Sarnowsky is a Fire Lieutenant With Over Three Decades of Experience

Although Chrissy Sarnowsky has kept further details about her family under wraps, what we do know is that her struggles in early life did not stop her from achieving what she wanted in her profession. It is quite evident from the way she managed to earn a high-school equivalent diploma, General Educational Development (GED), after dropping out and starting working in an office. On a fine day, one of Chrissy’s girlfriends, who had recently begun dating a Paramedic, suddenly expressed that they should go to Paramedic School. Being just 18 or 19 years of age at that time, she decided on a whim to go to the EMT school and Paramedic School.

By the time Chrissy was 21, she successfully created her footing in the profession. During her time in this school, everyone she went to study with wanted to be in the Chicago Fire Department. Side by side, in another pivotal moment of her life, she witnessed a severe motorcycle accident during her clinical. The combined influence from her peers and her willingness to help people who are in dire need assisted her in achieving a position in the Fire Department, where she served as a Paramedic for six years.

Following this, Chrissy combined both of her expertise in the field and finally crossed over to take up the position of Firefighter Paramedic on the engine. She has been recently promoted to the position of Fire Lieutenant in the Chicago Fire Department and continues battling fire and high-stakes situations with 65 pounds of weight on herself every day, marking almost 26 years in the service in 2025. According to the TV personality, she has always loved helping people, and the day she loses this trait will be her last day in this profession. On the field, Chrissy still considers everyone as her family member and has now been a paramedic for 33 years.

Chrissy Sarnowsky is a Proud Single Mother and a Loyal Friend to Her Girls

Apart from her professional endeavors, Chrissy is a devoted mother to her one and only son, who she often lovingly refers to as “mini-me.” She is a single mother and always finds her biggest inspiration to be herself, often reflecting on how she has supported her son by herself. Despite not belonging to a highly influential background, she has still managed to build a great career for herself and provide the support that her family needed. Besides her familial life, she is also a fierce friend and has proven it time and time again. Chrissy has a group of 18 childhood friends who initially bonded when they started a softball team. The team was called The Pretenders, and to this day, the girl gang never misses out on their mandatory trips every year.

The TV personality further highlighted her loyalty and adoration towards them when she explicitly mentioned, “I’m going to try to use the word pretend, and when my girls see it, they’ll know I was thinking about them.” To the surprise of many, it was a shocker when she went on to reveal that she was on the ‘Survivor’ because “I am doing this for me and my family and friends. I have friends fighting cancer. My mother is getting older. I want to help all of them.” It is quite transparent from this that she views her family and friends as her support system and fosters a deep-rooted love for her close ones. From tackling challenges head-on to embracing her generous and friendly nature, Chrissy Sarnowsky’s journey is proof of her fearless approach to whatever struggle life has thrown at her.

