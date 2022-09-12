Christina Lodrini Attempted Murder: Where is Courtenay Savage Now?

In September 2006, Christina Lodrini feared for her life when someone fired several shots at her home. Surprisingly, the person responsible for it later turned out to be one of her best friends. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Vengeance: Killer Coworkers: Lies, Cameras & Lingerie’ focuses on the inquiry into the attack on Christina’s house and what happened in the aftermath. So, let’s find out more about this case then, shall we?

What Happened to Christina Lodrini?

Christina Lodrini was the oldest of five kids and came from a hardworking family. Eventually, she started a family of her own, and at the time of the incident, she was married to Vincent Lodrini and raised five kids with him. Christina was a patient care technician initially, and the family lived in Clearwater, Florida. But later on, she started her own business running a lingerie store with her friend since that was more lucrative.

On September 7, 2006, a worried Christina called 911 after six shots from a .357-caliber handgun were fired into the house. At the time, there were eight people inside, including six children. The television was damaged, and the windows were shattered, including one bullet hitting a mirror in the room where an infant slept. The child ended up with a cut. While no one else was hurt, Christina and her family were left shaken by the brazen attempt on their lives.

Who Tried to Kill Christina Lodrini?

This was not the first time something like this had happened to Christina Lodrini. Sometime in July 2006, just days after she opened her new store, there was a break-in. Within an hour, Christina’s husband’s van was shot up at their place in Clearwater. The authorities believed that someone was targeting Christina, but it wasn’t until September 7, 2006, that the identity of that person and the motive began to surface. After the initial attack, Christina set up surveillance cameras outside her home, and one of them recorded the shooter on September 7.

It appeared to be a woman who got out of her car, walked to the house, fired, and left. Christina immediately recognized the person as Courtenay Savage, a close friend. Courtenay worked as a corrections officer in 1998. She then served as a reserve police officer from 2000 to 2003 before starting her own business selling lingerie and aromatherapy candles. After Christina quit her patient care technician job, she began working for Courtenay; Christina managed the store. The two soon became good friends. In 2005, when Courtenay fell ill, she counted on Christina to run the business.

However, as per the show, the landlord refused to renew the lease despite Christina’s protests. That led to the store having to close up. The investigation revealed that Courtenay felt that Christina ran the business to the ground. This festered anger, and when she learned that Christina had started a new store with another friend, it pushed her over the edge. When Courtenay was arrested, she admitted to being the one to fire shots into Christina’s house. Courtenay also admitted to being responsible for the July 2006 attack and another one in August of the same year.

Courtenay was involved in another gun-related incident just days before the September attack. She was at a lingerie store when she claimed a man threatened her with a knife. In response, Courtenay said that she shot him twice with a .38-caliber before calling the police. But when the authorities arrived, they could find no sign of the man. After Courtenay’s arrest for the attack on Christina, she was supposed to show up in court in July 2007, but as per the show, she went on the run.

Where is Courtenay Savage Today?

According to the show, Courtenay Savage headed to Mexico. There, she got plastic surgery done and bought a new identity. Courtenay then headed to Oklahoma, where she lived for a few months. In September 2008, the case was featured on ‘America’s Most Wanted,’ and an anonymous tip led the authorities to Courtenay in Humble, Texas. Then 33-years-old, she was arrested and taken to Florida.

In April 2008, Courtenay pled guilty to six counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count each of criminal mischief and failure to appear. She was sentenced to serve 20 years for the murder and received concurrent 5-year terms for the other charges. Prison records indicate that Courtenay remains incarcerated at the Gadsden Correctional Facility in Quincy, Florida. She will be eligible for release in June 2028.

