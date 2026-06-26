Christine Evert’s Kids: Where Are They Now?

While Christine “Chris” Marie Evert is one of the most successful tennis players of all time, she has long indicated that her greatest accomplishment is being a mother to her three boys. As explored in Netflix’s ‘Chris & Martina: The Final Set,’ she shares Alexander “Alex” James Mill, Nicholas “Nicky” Joseph Mill, and Colton Jack Mill with former downhill skier Andy Mill. She had tied the knot with the two-time Olympian in 1988, just a year before retiring from her sport, following which she embraced family life with her arms wide open. The couple sadly divorced in late 2006 despite still having a lot of love for one another, so it ultimately, thankfully, didn’t affect how they raised their children in any way.

Alex Mill is an Athlete in His Own Right

Alexander “Alex” James Mill is the eldest of Chris Evert and Andy Ray Mill’s three sons, as he came into this world like a bundle of joy on October 12, 1991, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. According to records, since the parents were two very competitive, very successful athletes, he and his brothers were unsurprisingly raised in an uber-active, sports-focused household. His childhood experiences thus instilled in him a passion like no other, driving him to race motocross for 5 years as a youngster before his father pulled him out owing to injuries. He then started skateboarding with the dream of turning professional one day, but he had to step away from it for good after suffering too many injuries once again.

In fact, Alex claims his body was broken by the time he was 23 years old because of how much he had pushed himself over the past decade, yet he was still determined to remain active. That’s when he began extensive physical therapy and dabbled in various fitness techniques before ultimately finding his calling in the world of CrossFit. Therefore, today, at nearly 35 years old, he is a competitive CrossFit athlete and CrossFit coach under the banner of the renowned Invictus CrossFit gym/team in San Diego, California.

Alex has also tried his hand at broadcasting alongside his mother, with them being asked to give a pre-match analysis on ESPN ahead of the 2024 US Open Women’s Singles semifinals. However, his focus primarily remains on helping fellow CrossFitters modify and optimize their training routines and nutrition intake to ensure success. Apart from that, he is family-oriented, the biggest example of which is the way he has been one of his mother’s biggest supporters over the past few years as she battles ovarian cancer.

Nicky Mill Has Found a Perfect Balance Between His Career and His Family Life

Born on June 8, 1994, to Chris Evert and Andy Mill in an activities-oriented South Florida household, Nicholas “Nicky” Joseph Mill has admittedly always been an outdoors enthusiast. According to his own account, he developed an interest in fishing for anything that would bite at an early age, so he grew up in the Everglades and the waters from Miami to Key West. He credits his father for the same since he would take him to local ponds after school every day and to big waters every weekend, enabling him to hone his skills.

However, since Nicky was initially unsure how he could have a lucrative career in fishing, he chose to pursue further studies upon graduating from St. Andrew’s High School in 2011. He actually earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business from Lynn University in 2016 before relocating from his home state to New York to work at a creative agency. He had no idea at the time he would find himself longing for change within a year, realizing that the hustle and bustle of big metropolitan cities was not for him. Thus, he eventually moved to Aspen, Colorado, close to his father, where he evolved into a fishing guide on the Roaring Fork and Frying Pan Rivers under the banner of Duck Camp.

Nicky subsequently gained a lot of traction in the industry, inspiring him to launch an outdoor activities podcast with his father, Andy Mills, in 2020, titled ‘Mill House Podcast.’ These are positions he maintains to this day, all the while continuing to expand his wings as an angler, guide, hunter, and podcaster by undertaking new experiences. In fact, whether it be Alaska, Australia, the Bahamas, Belize, Costa Rica, Cuba, New Zealand, Panama, or Venezuela, he has tried out different fishing styles everywhere. On a more personal level, he is also a devoted family man – he is happily married to Rebecca Mill, with whom he shares an adorable boy named Hayden James Mill (born May 2024).

Colton Mill Prefers to Lead a Quiet Life Well Away From the Limelight

Born on June 14, 1996, in South Florida, Colton Jack Mill is not only the youngest of Chris Evert and Andy Mill’s three sons but also the most unique in the family. That’s because while his parents loved the spotlight as professional athletes and his brothers have followed in their footsteps to a certain extent, he prefers to lead a private life. He had reportedly recognized early on that being in the public eye was not for him, which his family has respected from the moment he conveyed it to them. In fact, while he has attended a few charity events/galas over the years to support his loved ones and their causes, they have been careful not to even share images with him on social media. Therefore, unfortunately, we do not know much about his personal or professional standing as of writing.

Read More: Where is Chris Evert’s Family Now?