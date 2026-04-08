Christine Marie: Where is the Cult Expert Now?

Netflix’s ‘Trust Me: The False Prophet’ highlights the ways in which Christine Marie and her husband were able to gather crucial information on Samuel Bateman. The couple initially got close to the group with the intention of making a documentary about the issues within the FLDS community, but along the way, they witnessed Bateman’s rise to power and began filming him more closely. They collected evidence, which they later handed over to the police and also shared with the FBI, contributing to his eventual arrest. Christine, in particular, played a central role by building trust with members of the group and extracting information that proved vital in helping authorities rescue the minors involved.

Christine Marie Started Collecting Evidence While Filming Samuel Bateman

Christine Marie grew up in a strict Mormon faith and was deeply connected to her religion. While living as a single mother of four children, she met a self-proclaimed religious prophet and gradually became close to him. Over time, she was subjected to forced prostitution, and after managing to escape, she decided to dedicate her life to helping others in similar situations. In 2017, she and her husband, Tolga Katas, moved to Short Creek along the Arizona-Utah border, an area long associated with the FLDS community. Christine noted that almost everyone around her was part of the community, and there were many underlying issues. After Warren Jeffs was imprisoned and cut off from communication, he prohibited marriages and relationships, leading to no new births and widespread instability and home evictions.

Due to the stigma surrounding the group, these problems received little attention. Christine and Tolga, a record producer, began filming with the intention of making a documentary about these conditions. Though many residents were initially apprehensive, they gradually earned their trust. In 2019, when Samuel Bateman began proclaiming himself the next prophet, Christine grew increasingly concerned. She observed him with multiple “brides,” many of whom appeared to be minors, and attempted to report this to the Colorado police, though her initial evidence was not considered sufficient. She then began quietly speaking with women in the group, offering support if they wanted to talk.

Over time, Julia Johnson, the mother of several girls living with Bateman, approached her and expressed fear about what was happening. Christine carefully balanced maintaining access to the group while gathering evidence and eventually started working with the FBI. In September 2022, she was present with several girls when Bateman was arrested, and the minors were placed under state protection. Some members later discovered her involvement and accused her of betrayal, but Christine maintained that her actions came from a place of care. Over time, as many women distanced themselves from the group, several reconnected with her. She has said that while the process was difficult, it was ultimately worth it because it led to the rescue of the minors.

Christine Marie is Helping Others Through Her Non-Profit Initiatives Today

Christine Marie began her academic journey at Brigham Young University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology between 1980 and 1989. The years that followed were hard as she fell into the hands of a self-proclaimed prophet, but after her escape, she began again. She pursued an MBA at the University of Phoenix from 2006 to 2008, focusing on branding, marketing, and technology. Around this time, she also co-founded en2go International, where she helped raise $5 million, contributed to the company’s going public, and oversaw media and operations until June 2009. Her work in media continued with the launch of Technorazzi Magazine, where she highlighted innovators, creatives, and tech visionaries.

Alongside this, she spent over 25 years as a parent educator, kindergarten teacher, and president of a family network, developing literacy and enrichment products supported by a team of 800 sales representatives. In 2011, she started Voices for Dignity as an awareness campaign, which later became an official non-profit organization in 2017. The organization focuses on supporting survivors of trafficking, coercive control, public shaming, and exploitation, helping them heal, regain confidence, and rebuild their sense of dignity through education, advocacy, and trauma-informed care. She knew she could do much more, so she started focusing on expanding her horizons.

From 2014 to 2016, she earned a Master’s degree in Media Psychology, followed by a PhD in Media Psychology with an emphasis on Positive Psychology from 2014 to 2020 at Fielding Graduate University. This expertise has shaped her work as an educator, consultant, and trauma and resiliency coach since 2014, during which she supports survivors and educates communities about trauma and recovery. She also earned certifications in trauma care, including a Clinical Trauma Specialist certification in 2020 and acute traumatic stress management in 2024. She is a former Miss Michigan and Young Mother of the Year. Christine continues her advocacy work through social media and her non-profit. In April 2026, she launched a fundraiser to support survivors connected to Samuel Bateman. She is always on a mission to empower and protect vulnerable individuals, and it is this resilience that has helped save so many.

Christine Marie Prefers Leading a Simple Life With Her Husband

Christine Marie has found a brilliant partner in Tolga Katas. The two have been together for more than 22 years and chose to tie the knot on November 11, 2011. They have been married for 25 years, and she cannot imagine a life without the person she calls her “best friend.” She shares a particularly close relationship with two of her children, Lola Blang and Brithany Medina, and is deeply supportive of all their pursuits. In fact, even during the course of her investigation, Lola was one of the few people Christine spoke to openly during stressful times. She is very fond of Tolga’s kids from his previous relationships as well and brings them all together for family time.

Over time, Christine has also built meaningful and personal relationships with several former FLDS members she encountered, including Naomi, with whom she has developed a strong connection. Together with her husband, she continues to live in the Short Creek region, where they enjoy a simple life enriched by animals and fresh harvests, something she truly values. Christine has also spoken publicly about her experiences, including appearing on Netflix’s ‘Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey’, where she contributed as a cult expert. She continues to use every opportunity to make her voice heard, advocate for survivors, and extend help to those in need. She is committed to the cause that has shaped much of her life.

Read More: Rebecca Musser: Where is the Ex-FLDS Member Now?