Tolga Katas: Where is the Music Producer Now?

In Netflix’s ‘Trust Me: The False Prophet,’ the primary focus is on the wrongdoings of the self-proclaimed leader of the FLDS community in Utah — Samuel “Sam” Bateman. The women under the manipulation of Sam were rescued with the unwavering efforts of a cult expert named Christine Marie and her videographer husband, Tolga Katas, who settled in the vulnerable community to gather disturbing pieces of evidence against the false prophet. The four-part documentary series features interviews with Sam and several of his wives, conducted by Tolga, who played a critical role in Sam’s apprehension.

Tolga Katas Wears Multiple Professional Hats

Tolga Katas was born in Istanbul, Turkey, in 1966, to Erol Katas, but raised in the United States. Growing up, he developed a passion for music, starting with playing air guitar in the 1980s. Inspired by all genres, from Dance to Rock, he began as a rock guitarist and then played bass for multiple bands in Florida. When he recorded his first record and sold 700 copies, his life changed, and thus, his musical journey took off. After gaining experience as a rock singer, Tolga transitioned into a record producer and label owner by the age of 20. In the following years, he served as the President/CEO/Founder of various companies, including Futura Records (1988-1993), Summit Entertainment (1994-1997), Dayinvestor (1998-2002), TFK Media Inc (1999-2003), Tolga Katas Productions (1985-2005), En2go (2005-2011), and Contagious Apps (2011-2014).

Over the years, Tolga has worked in multiple genres and with numerous multi-platinum artists, including Linear, Stevie B, and more. Apart from that, he has also left his mark as a renowned photographer and cinematographer, working with several magazines. Between 2014 and 2015, he served as a Senior UI Designer at GenAudio Inc. He was also a key member of ULYTE, LLC’s Board of Directors from 2018 to 2020. Tolga also showcased his production and cinematography skills in Netflix’s ‘Trust Me: The False Prophet.’ As of today, he continues to work as a software developer, creative director, fashion photographer, and producer in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Tolga Katas is Surrounded by the Love of His Wife and Friends

Besides being a hardworking professional, Tolga Katas is also a devoted family man who adores the love of his life, Christine. Although they have been married since November 11, 2011, the couple has been together since the early 2000s. Tolga is grateful for his wife and has publicly shared his love for her. For instance, on her birthday in 2024, he wrote, “Together, we’ve shared so many unforgettable moments – from the big adventures to the quiet nights. Each memory we’ve made together is a treasure that I hold close to my heart. As we celebrate another year of your incredible journey, I want to remind you of just how loved and cherished you are. May this birthday be filled with all the happiness, laughter, and love that you deserve.”

Tolga was also close to his father, Erol Katas, until he tragically passed away in March 2025. Heartbroken and devastated, he shared a few words about his late father and how he “was the most creative person.” He added, “Though words can’t capture the depth of my grief, I take comfort in knowing his love will live on in all of us. Rest in peace, Allah rahmet eylesin, Mr. Katas. You will be missed more than words can express.” Being an avid traveler, he frequently goes on excursions with his wife, Christine, and explores new destinations. For instance, in April 2025, Tolga and Christine traveled to his birthland — Istanbul, Turkey. His photography projects also allow him to stay on the road and close to nature. In March 2026, he explored Quail Creek State Park in Hurricane, Southern Utah, and captured some impressive shots of nature.

Read More: Naomi “Nomz” Bistline: Where is Sam Bateman’s Ex-Wife Now?