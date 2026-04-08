Moretta Johnson: Where is Samuel Bateman’s Adult Wife Now?

One of the most audacious developments after Samuel Bateman’s arrest was a kidnapping plot he allegedly orchestrated from behind bars. Despite being in custody, he remained in constant contact with some of his “brides,” including Moretta Johnson, and devised a plan to take back the other girls who had been placed under CPS protection as minors. The plan was actually carried out, and the person ultimately arrested while driving the minors was Moretta herself. Netflix’s ‘Trust Me: The False Prophet’ includes interviews with her mother and sister, who provide insight into her mindset at the time and what ultimately helped her break away from the group.

Moretta Johnson Considered Samuel Bateman to be Her Propher Even After His Arrest

Moretta Johnson was the daughter of Julia Johnson and Moroni Johnson. Her parents became followers of Samuel Bateman as he rose in prominence around 2019, and she was one of the daughters given to Bateman as a “bride” by her father. She and her sister, Naomi “Nomz,” stayed in Bateman’s house while he accumulated as many as 20 “brides,” nearly half of whom were underage. Reports indicate that Moretta had her first child with Bateman in 2021, who was allegedly conceived while she was still a minor. She was reportedly subjected to sexual abuse and trafficked to others, including Ladell Bistline, for sexual activity.

By the time authorities raided their Short Creek home, Moretta was considered an “adult wife” and witnessed the minors being taken into CPS custody. Despite this, she remained convinced that Bateman was her protector and continued to follow his directives through phone calls. This is how she became involved in the kidnapping plot Bateman hatched from behind bars. The plan aimed to abduct nine children from CPS custody, but as soon as it was executed, police traced Bateman’s phone conversations to determine the location. They identified a rented space in Spokane, Washington, and kept it under surveillance. On December 1, 2022, when a car drove out of the property, officers stopped it, and Moretta emerged with eight of the kids. She was taken under arrest for her part in the kidnapping plot.

Moretta Johnson Prefers to Lead a Quiet Life With Her Family Today

Moretta Johnson became one of the defendants charged alongside Samuel Bateman. She, along with others, spent time behind bars, and in 2024, she pled guilty to one charge of concealing a felony, or a reduced count related to impeding prosecution or kidnapping. Her defense emphasized that she had been a minor when Bateman recruited her and was a victim herself. She served about a year in prison before being released, and her mother, Julia Johnson, was waiting outside to hug her. Moretta has said that her time in prison helped her break free from Bateman and stop seeing him as her prophet.

Since her release, Moretta has built a positive and fulfilling life. She is married, has kids, and maintains a close relationship with her sister Naomi, who was also an “adult wife” and spent time behind bars. She has also reconnected with her mother and most of her siblings, who had been placed in CPS custody, and together they are gradually rebuilding their lives and putting their world back together.

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