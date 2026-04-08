Naomi “Nomz” Bistline: Where is Sam Bateman’s Ex-Wife Now?

Netflix’s ‘Trust Me: The False Prophet’ is a four-part true crime documentary series that chronicles the crimes of Samuel “Sam” Bateman, a self-proclaimed leader of the FLDS community in Utah. Targeting vulnerable, young women, Sam manipulated and sexually abused them. Naomi “Nomz” Bistline was one of the many wives he lived with in the FLDS community. In the docuseries, Naomi also features and recounts her experience of being married to Sam and how his problematic ideologies influenced her.

Naomi “Nomz” Bistline Was Brainwashed and Manipulated by Sam Bateman

Naomi “Nomz” Bistline was introduced to the sect by LaDell Jay Bistline, who served as her guardian for a decade or so. Later, in 2020, she became one of Samuel “Sam” Rappylee Bateman’s most devoted spiritual wives. Naomi used to defend Sam’s alleged manipulation and sexual abuse of his wives as he was the self-proclaimed leader of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. However, she was one of his two adult followers who testified against him in the court of law. She later revealed that, “There was nothing compelling about him. Every one of us really hated him at first. And then he would break us down and make us into what he wanted. It was a lot of abuse and coercion.”

Naomi also got herself in trouble with the law as she was arrested for her role in the kidnapping plot. In August 2024, she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to tamper with an official proceeding. Four months later, on December 2, she was sentenced to 21 months in prison. Despite the severity of her crimes, the judge was considerate of the fact that she had endured significant hardhip that influenced her actions. During the trial of LaDell Bistline Jr. and Torrance Bistline, Naomi took the stand and testified that Sam had brainwashed her to the point that she continued defending him after her arrest. As per her account, he used to instruct her and other women to perform sexual acts, claiming that they were necessary for atonement.

Naomi “Nomz” Bistline is Focusing on Personal Growth Today

After serving her term of 21 months, Naomi “Nomz” Bistline opened up about her experience behind bars. She claimed that prison was the best and worst things that happened to her. “It forced me to start thinking for myself. It forced me to start questioning things,” she added. Still maintaining a close-knit bond with Moretta Johnson, Naomi leads a peaceful and secluded life in Short Creek as she is “very disassociated with everybody here.” She is hoping to leave the town for good after she is “able to afford an apartment somewhere else.” Meanwhile, Naomi spends her time, discovering her passions by taking time out to write, create art, get into fashion, and exploring music.

Apart from drawing a lot, she has also began training with a vocal coach and meeting with songwriters and producers. She claimed, “Music helps me process things. It helps me let it out.” Given her past experiences, she has a lot of questions regarding her faith and religion. “I have a really hard time believing there is this one God that’s over everything because…if he has all (the) power, how could he have let that happen? I question everything now,” she stated. Learning from her past, she aims to play her part when it comes to stopping Sam and people like him. She added, “I’m willing to put my pain and comfort aside in order to bring awareness. The story needed to be told. As hard as it was, it needed to come out.” As of today, Naomi is pursuing a degree in psychology, hoping to make a positive impact in the world.

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