Are Christine Quinn and Christian Richard From Selling Sunset Still Together?

It’s not an overstatement to say that Christine Quinn is *the* star of Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset‘ due to her involvement in almost every dramatic event that transpires within the production. Her snarky comments, luxurious lifestyle, over-the-top nature, and surprisingly sweet side are all put on the table for us to explore. Hence, so is her relationship with Christian Richard (real name Christian Dumontet), who appears to be her complete opposite but compliments her to a tee. So now, if you’re curious to know more about them and where they stand today, we’ve got you covered.

Christine and Christian’s Selling Sunset Journey

Christine Quinn came across Christian Richard through a mutual friend who’d gone on a date with him and decided that the reality star was a better fit. After all, the MIT graduate, millionaire entrepreneur, and retired software engineer was looking to buy a high-end property, making it clear that they’d at least have a shared interest in similar kinds of real estate even if nothing else worked out. From there, the duo met up, found an unexpected romantic connection, and soon realized that it was genuinely meant to be — for both professional and personal reasons.

Within a couple of months, not only had Christian bought Christine’s dream home for them, but they’d also started traveling the world. Thus, the analytical businessman made the most of the opportunity and proposed to his partner on Valentine’s Day 2019 during one of their extravagant vacations. “I met you in Beverly Hills not even a year ago, and I absolutely fell head over heels in love with you,” an unusually open Christian stated during their engagement party. “We had instant banter which is really special, you don’t get that too often. And I pursued her; she’s a tough catch. But here we are now.”

He also added, “she’s amazing, complements me perfectly, and we’re building a life together.” Christine never outrightly poured her emotions, yet her actions made her love clear. The most important one was that she did not call off this engagement like she had her previous three and went ahead with their winter-wonderland-themed wedding on December 15, 2019. The couple tied the knot less than a year before their first date and later welcomed their first child on May 15, 2021. The experience of the birth itself was harrowing for all three due to complications, but thankfully, they all made it back home.

Are Christine and Christian Still Together?

Despite being the stars of one of Netflix’s most popular reality productions, Christine Quinn and Christian Richard, aka Christian Dumontet, have managed to keep the details of their personal life away from the spotlight. In fact, since the millionaire prefers to keep it that way, he’s rarely seen on his wife’s social media feed — their son is present, but he is not. That, combined with the fact that one of her exes was brought up a lot in the most recent season of ‘Selling Sunset,’ did raise some suspicions, yet Christine continues to wear her wedding ring proudly.

Furthermore, even Christian’s personal Instagram bio reads, “Married to @thechristinequinn, 1 son, 2 dogs,” indicating that their family is as happy as ever. They also went on a vacation to Italy quite recently. The real-estate agent/model has explained this dynamic by telling Women’s Health that her hubby is “definitely really, really shy on camera.” She even told Refinery29 that Christian only agreed to be on the show for her because “[filming] is a really awkward thing [for him]. It’s not organic in any way. It’s not reality in any way.” In short, despite everything, they are still blissfully married and in love.

Read More: Are Mary and Romain Still Together?