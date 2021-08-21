Investigation Discovery’s ‘Your Worst Nightmare: He Seems Perfect’ chronicles how a jilted ex-lover who refused to let go ended up carrying out a savage attack at his former girlfriend’s house. Through dramatic re-enactments, the viewers learn how Jenae Aragosa and her date, Christopher Mariconi, became victims of her ex-boyfriend’s obsession. While Jenae survived the attack, Christopher wasn’t so lucky. So, let’s find out more about this case then, shall we?

How Did Christopher Mariconi Die?

Christopher was born in New York to Robin and Chris Mariconi in 1983. The 23-year-old was described by the family as loyal and respectful, who always looked out for others. He lived in Yonkers, New York, at the time. On November 1, 2003, Christopher went clubbing with a few friends in Manhattan, New York. Over there, he met 19-year-old Jenae Aragoza, who was studying fashion at the time. The two of them hit it off and decided to meet about a week later.

On November 7, 2003, Jenae’s neighbor, who heard some commotion in Jenae’s house, came to find her on the floor stabbed in the neck. She was alive but paralyzed. The neighbor then called 911, and first responders rushed Jenae to the hospital. Christopher was found outside the apartment building; he had plummeted to his death from Jenae’s fifth-floor apartment. Christopher suffered severe blunt force trauma from hitting the ground head-first. He was stabbed as well.

Who Killed Christopher Mariconi?

The police didn’t have to look very far for the killer. Jenae identified 25-year-old Trevor Frederick as the person who attacked them. Trevor, who hailed from Grenada, West Indies, was Jenae’s ex-boyfriend. They dated for about a year after she met him at a local watering hole where he worked as a bartender. But investigators quickly realized that the relationship was fraught with issues.

Throughout the one year that they dated, Trevor choked, hit, and stalked Jenae. He didn’t take the breakup lightly. About two days before the incident, Trevor threatened Jenae with death. He was heard saying on a recorded call, “You’re going to die in seven days. I hate you; I really hate you. We just broke up, and you’re already going out with someone else. I’ll find you, baby. If I’m going down, you’re going down, too.”

On the night of the incident, Jenae and Christopher got back to her apartment after their date. As he was about to leave, Trevor stormed in and started an argument with the couple. That turned violent when Trevor plunged a knife into Jenae’s throat, partially severing her spinal cord and causing paralysis. Jenae later stated that before she passed out on the floor, she saw Trevor walk towards Christopher, saying, “Look – you made me kill my girlfriend.” The prosecution contended that Trevor stabbed and forced Christopher towards the window until he fell out.

Where is Trevor Frederick Now? How Did Jenae Aragosa Die?

Trevor’s first trial in 2004 was declared a mistrial after one of the jurors had a nervous breakdown. In the consequent trial in 2005, Trevor was convicted of attempted murder, assault, and burglary. The jury remained deadlocked on the murder charge in the case of Christopher’s death. At the time, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Finally, in the third trial in 2007, he was convicted of Christopher’s murder and was sentenced to 25 years to life, to be run consecutively with the previous sentence, bringing the total to 55 years to life. As per prison records, he remains incarcerated at the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York. He will be eligible for parole in 2045.

As for Jenae Aragosa, she was left partially paralyzed after the attack and also felt survivor’s guilt. Effectively, she felt as if Christopher would have been alive if it were not for her, and she even attempted suicide but was fortunately rescued by her father in the nick of time. Over time, she devoted herself to the cause of domestic violence and tried to make a difference in disabled people’s lives. However, she passed away “peacefully” on July 21, 2021. She was 37 years old at the time.

Read More: How Did Heidi Broussard Die?