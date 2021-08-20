Heidi Broussard Murder: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?

NBC’s ‘Dateline: Abducted’ is an episode that chronicles a harrowing case of friendship, jealousy, betrayal, and loss that apparently stemmed from a pregnancy welcomed by those involved. With archival tapes and in-depth interviews from detectives, friends, and family members, it examines how Heidi Broussard went from being a mother and fiancée to a victim in mere weeks. Thus, now, if you’re curious to know the details about what transpired and who was responsible, including alleged motives and its equally brutal aftermath, we’ve got you covered.

How Did Heidi Broussard Die?

Having relocated to Austin in Texas sometime around 2015 after spending most of her life in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Heidi Elizabeth Broussard was a waitress whom many described as a positive force of nature. Even though she served at Cracker Barrell for most of her time in the new city, Heidi was actively looking to pursue further education and formal training to achieve her dream of becoming a Veterinary Technician. Heidi was also engaged to Shane Carey and had given birth to their daughter, Margo, on November 26, 2019, only to disappear on December 12, 2019.

Along with her newborn daughter, the 33-year-old had vanished after dropping off her son at school on that ominous day. However, Heidi’s vehicle and all of her belongings, including her wallet, identification, and Margo’s diaper bag, were inside. The only things missing were her house keys and phone, while her stuff in the home she shared with Shane seemed to be in their exact place as well. The duo was reported missing, and on December 19, 2019, Heidi’s remains were recovered from the trunk of a car outside a Houston residence. She’d been strangled to death.

Who Killed Heidi Broussard?

Only one person has ever been charged and arrested in Heidi Broussard’s matter, and that’s her long-time friend, Magen Fieramusca. Until now, she has been indicted on two counts of kidnapping (for Heidi and Margo), one count of tampering with a corpse, and one count of capital murder. However, as the case proceeds and additional evidence comes to light, she could also face other charges. After all, Heidi was found in a car outside Magen’s home while Margo was safe inside, with Magen allegedly pretending to be her mother, as implied by her once-boyfriend.

According to an affidavit, on or about December 12, 2019, while abducting Heidi and Margo, Magen asphyxiated the former to intentionally cause her death. Furthermore, as per statements by both the women’s partners, they’d announced their pregnancy around the same time in 2019. Yet, while Magen’s stomach did grow “during the year,” her ex-boyfriend Christopher Green, who was living with her at the time, did not see it even once and described it as “hard.” Heidi’s fiancé also stated that she’d told him on December 8 or 9 that Magen had given birth to a daughter, but they didn’t see any photos.

When the police initially questioned Magen, per records, she said she was on the beach with a cousin on December 12 while Green was at work in Houston. That’s when she went into labor and did not tell him, Magen claimed to the officials. She returned to their shared home the next day with a baby girl in her arms. On December 19, when detectives approached her ex-boyfriend outside a Target store, where he’d just finished shopping for baby clothes and formula, they showed him a picture of Margo, to which he responded, “That’s the baby at my house.”

As if all this was not enough, before arresting Magen, authorities had also delved into her online activities, only to unveil some disturbing searches. She’d not only deactivated her Facebook account on December 17 and searched “reasons for Amber Alert” and “Amber Alert issued Austin” on December 12, but she’d also looked up “bodies found in Austin, Texas” two days later and some form of “Heidi Broussard” at least 160 times over the period of a month. CCTV footage, phone records, and witness statements also implicate her. In short, Magen allegedly faked her pregnancy to steal Heidi’s child. She is yet to stand trial.

