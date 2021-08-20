NBC’s ‘Dateline: Abducted’ is an episode that profiles the cruel kidnapping of a newborn girl from her home in Austin, Texas, which unfortunately also resulted in the death of her mother, Heidi Broussard. According to reports, on December 12, 2019, during the course of the offense, Heidi’s long-time friend, Magen Fieramusca, strangled her to intentionally cause her demise. She allegedly wanted to steal the infant and raise her as her own but was eventually caught. So, now that it’s been a while, let’s discover where the baby and Heidi’s other children are today, shall we?

Who Are Heidi Broussard’s Kids?

In 2019, Heidi Broussard was engaged to Shane Carey and gladly residing in a South Austin apartment complex with him and their little brood – Silas Carey, Margo Carey (born November 26), and her step-daughter, Addison Carey. Everything seemed to be going great for them, so on December 12, when Shane returned home from work to not find his fiancee or Margo, he knew something was wrong. He was not worried at first since she’d called him at 8:30 a.m. after dropping off their son at Cowan Elementary School, but soon, the ominous signs started to appear.

Their front door was unlocked when Shane came back at 2:50 p.m., which wasn’t unusual. However, the fact that he hadn’t seen Heidi even when he went to pick up Silas from his after-school activities was. That’s when Shane checked her vehicle and noticed that her purse, ID’s, and everything she would’ve needed to care for Margo properly were inside. Shane instantly began his search for the mother and daughter, and at 7:30 p.m., he phoned the police, who issued an Amber Alert. Sadly, on December 19, 2019, Heidi’s body was located in Houston, with Margo in Magen’s illegal custody.

Where Are Heidi Broussard’s Kids Now?

Margo Elizabeth Carey reunited with her father two days before Christmas 2019, and as a one-month-old, she attended her mother’s funeral in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Shane broke his silence on the matter in January 2020 and said he wanted to ask Magen why. “It just makes me angry that these beautiful kids don’t deserve this,” he stated. “[Heidi] didn’t deserve this. She was the best mom, the best person you could ever meet. She had like 25 best friends because everyone wanted to be her best friend. I don’t understand what happened still. I don’t understand why.”

The Carey family still resides in Austin, Texas, where they went to therapy to deal with the trauma from the tragedy and keep each other safe. Margo is learning sign language, and according to relatives, she is a happy and healthy girl who rarely cries. Having first walked in October 2020, she is experiencing things at a completely different level today, and she has a good support system to back her up. They all continue to seek justice for Heidi and slowly heal. You can financially help them by donating through their GoFundMe page.

