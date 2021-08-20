NBC’s ‘Dateline: Abducted’ is an episode that profiles the December 2019 disappearance and demise of Heidi Elizabeth Broussard, which sparked a search, the results of which left everyone confounded. After all, her two-week-old newborn, Margo Carey, had also vanished along with her, only to be recovered from the home of one of Heidi’s best friends, Magen Rose Fieramusca. In the trunk of her car, parked outside her Houston-area residence, Heidi’s body was also found. Thus, of course, she was indicted for being the assailant. And now, if you’re curious to know more, we’ve got you covered.

Who is Magen Fieramusca?

Magen Rose Fieramusca and Heidi Broussard met at a church camp when they were 11-years-old, where they instantly formed a bond and never let go. From going through relationships and tough times as teens to starting a family and considering work changes in their 20s and early 30s, they always stuck by each other. In fact, Magen was in the delivery room with Heidi and her partner when they welcomed their children both times, most recently on November 26, 2019 (for Margo). Magen had driven to Austin even though she claimed she was 37 weeks pregnant herself.

Both Magen and Heidi had announced their pregnancies around the same time that year and had excitedly spoken about possibly giving birth on the same day. Despite the fact that Magen and her partner, Christoper Green, had broken up in March 2019, they continued to live together at the 8100 block of Bo Jack Drive in Houston for their future kid. He believed he was going to be a father since he noticed Magen’s belly growing over time. However, Christoper never saw it bare as they were no longer romantically involved and described it as “hard” once officials asked him about it.

Moreover, as per Heidi’s fiancé, Shane Carey, following Margo’s birth, she had intervened when the paternal grandfather was given the baby to hold by saying that she wanted to be first as she had to leave soon. Then, Shane had handed Magen a set of keys to the residence he shared with Heidi so that she could stay the night and relax before heading home, but he never got them back. According to surveillance cameras at this apartment complex, on December 12, 2019, Magen’s light gray Nissan Versa was allegedly in the area, which was corroborated by her cell phone pings.

As if all this wasn’t enough, a witness saw a woman leaving with a baby wearing a knit cap in her arms that same morning. Furthermore, Magen’s online footprint also implicates her. That evening, after 10:30 p.m., she’d looked up “reasons for Amber Alert” and “Amber Alert issued Austin.” Then, two days later, she’d searched “bodies found in Austin Texas” before deleting her Facebook account for good on December 17, 2019. The worst of them all was the fact that Magen had looked up Heidi’s name online about 162 times in a month, making it seem like she was obsessed with her friend.

Where is Magen Fieramusca Now?

Magen Rose Fieramusa has been charged with two counts of third-degree kidnapping (for Heidi and Margo), one count of tampering with a body, and one count of capital murder in connection to Heidi Broussard’s homicide and her daughter’s abduction. It has been alleged that Magen faked her pregnancy to steal Heidi’s newborn and pass it off as her own. As per records, Heidi had told Shane that Magen delivered a girl on December 8 or 9, yet in an interview with the police, Magen stated it happened on the 12th.

Therefore, today, Magen Rose Fieramusa is imprisoned at the Travis County Correctional Complex on a $1.6 million bond. Her trial and court proceedings were postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other legal issues, but it seems like the process has restarted.

