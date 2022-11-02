Ciera Breland: Found or Missing? Is She Dead or Alive?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Disappeared: New Mom Missing’ follows the mysterious disappearance of 31-year-old Ciera Breland from Johns Creek in Fulton County, Georgia, in February 2022. The FBI has declared a $10,000 reward for any information about the whereabouts of the missing woman. So who is this Ciera and what had happened to her? Let’s find out.

What Happened to Ciera Breland?

31-year-old Ciera N. Breland, of Cleveland, Georgia, was a bubbly and vibrant woman who put on a tough exterior to make people take her seriously, as per her mother, Kelly Locklair. She became a lawyer, following in the footsteps of her mom, who was a paralegal. She had graduated from Florida State University and loved her job. She was voted in as one of the top 100 lawyers in the country to watch, making her family very proud of her. Her cousin Shelby Campbell remembers her as a very dynamic and lively woman with a towering personality.

As per family sources, Ciera met her future husband, Xavier Breland, on the popular dating site Tinder, in October 2020. Their romance bloomed quickly, and the couple was engaged within 6 months, and she also got pregnant. Keeping pace with their relationship, their marital troubles also fostered fast as Xavier was allegedly quite aggressive and jealous. Her cousin, Shelby Campbell, claimed that an alarmed Ciera initially wanted to end the relationship but changed her mind later as she loved Xavier and wanted to raise a child together.

Online court records stated that Ciera had helped her husband in a legal battle with his ex-wife and the couple moved to Indiana to escape the turmoil of the heated courtroom trial. Xavier’s father lived in Indiana, and the couple decided to shift there to turn over a new leaf per family sources. The bright lawyer secured a job in an Indiana firm, but trouble had started to brew again in their marriage.

Shelby said, “He (Xavier) had shoved her into things. He would throw things at her when she was pregnant and when she was holding the baby. He hit her in the face with a gun. He bashed her head into a window while they were driving. He threatened to kill her and screamed at her.” Ciera’s parents and Shelby used to regularly pursue Ciera to leave him, with Shelby adding, “We all told her to leave him. We didn’t like what we were seeing. She’s very smart. She never put up with anything from anyone. We all told her she had a safe place to go.”

Ciera and Xavier visited Georgia in February 2022 with the couple driving in Ciera’s 2017 white Volkswagen Tiguan, along with their 5-month-old son. She came to her parents’ house on February 19 and stayed the night to catch up with family and relatives. Her parents insisted that Ciera was determined to leave Xavier and had “no intentions of going back to Indiana.” Ciera’s mother, Kelly Locklair, claimed that her daughter had told her that Xavier’s abusive behavior was allegedly getting worse, and she planned on getting a divorce.

But Ciera’s family never heard from her again to date after she left her family home on February 20 to pick up her infant son, Jaxson, from her mother-in-law’s place in Johns Creek. Shelby said that one of the last texts she got from her cousin read, “I’m at Xavier’s mom’s house, he won’t give me Jaxson so I’m waiting to get him so I can leave.” Ciera did not return their texts or communicate with them anymore until they heard from Carmel police on February 26 that she had been reported missing by Xavier.

Is Ciera Breland Dead or Alive?

As per police reports, Xavier stated that he had last seen his wife on February 25, at around 10:00 pm, leaving their home. He claimed that she was wearing a black top and purple shorts at that time, which the police found suspicious. It was dead of winter at that time with the temperature dipping between the middle to upper-20s. It was also dubious that she had left behind her identification, wallet, cell phones, and car keys. Her family claimed that Ciera was too devoted to her son to leave him behind with her allegedly abusive husband.

It also raised the eyebrows of police officials that Xavier had waited an entire day before he reported on February 26 that his wife was missing. Shelby handed over all the texts she had received from her cousin before her disappearance, alleging the abuse and threats she had faced from Xavier. The 37-year-old was arrested and extradited to Georgia based on an arrest warrant that was issued on February 24. He was in the middle of a legal battle with his ex-wife, who had filed stalking charges against him.

Xavier had two children, aged 6 and 10, with his ex-wife, and she alleged that he sent her threats and even installed a GPS tracker in one of the stuffed toys of his children. He was arrested after failing to show up for his arraignment and was held without bail in Coweta County, Georgia, on charges of aggravated stalking, violating a protection order, and sending harassing communication to his ex-wife. However, he was acquitted of the case in mid-August 2022.

In April 2022, Johns Creek police used helicopters and drones to look for Ciera and even sent a crew to the Chattahoochee River to find her. She remains missing to date, and the FBI has announced a reward of $10,000 for information leading to her whereabouts. Xavier remains a person of interest in a case though no charges have been filed against him.

