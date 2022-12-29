Cindi Pardini: Where is the Con Survivor Now?

Cindi Pardini was browsing Facebook back in 2012 when she came across a comment on a post from a guy named Derek Alldred. While Derek appeared friendly at first, and their relationship even turned romantic, Cindi had no idea that the chance encounter would change her life forever. Dateline’s ‘The Perfect Man’ chronicles how conman Derek Alldred swindled millions of dollars from Cindi as well as other women and even focuses on how he was eventually arrested. Well, let’s delve into the details surrounding the crime and find out where Cindi is at present, shall we?

Who Is Cindi Pardini?

A resident of San Fransisco, California, Cindi was an established Tech Executive by the time she came across Derek Alldred. The show mentioned that Cindi always wanted to run her own company, and she managed to become an entrepreneur early into her career, which helped her earn millions. Besides, although Cindi lived alone, away from her family, she shared an excellent bond with her loved ones, who were also concerned about Derek’s intentions.

According to reports, Cindi, a football fan, came across Derek on Facebook in 2012 when he wrote a comment supporting a rival team on one of her posts. Naturally, the comment intrigued her, and once she got talking, Derek introduced himself as an influential investment banker residing in Hawaii. The con man further mentioned that he was recovering from a bad divorce and was looking to move his business to San Fransisco. With time, Cindi and Derek built a pretty good rapport, and in 2013, he asked her if he could stay in her house for a bit while he searched for properties in California. Initially hesitant, Cindi eventually agreed to the arrangement, and Derek moved in with her.

According to the show, Cindi found life with Derek to be quite easy at first, as he seemed like a good friend. However, one day she decided to use his laptop to check her email and noticed that he was romancing several women under fake aliases online. Besides, once she got over the initial shock, she noticed that Derek had opened a credit line under her name through which he was sending costly gifts to someone named Wendy Harvey. Cindi immediately contacted Wendy and informed her about the con, but when she eventually confronted Derek, he refused to take any responsibility and walked out of her house.

Although Derek had stolen around $250,000 from her accounts, Cindi was unable to go to the cops as there was no concrete proof of his involvement. That was when she made it her life’s goal to make the con man pay and went about conducting her own investigation. Based on her experience, Cindi was confident about other victims being out there and soon learned how Derek had moved on to a person named Dr. Kimberly Haycraft and swindled around $100,000 from her. Besides, Cindi also contacted other victims, including JoAnn Venhuizen, Linda Dyas, Kimberly Nelson, and Missi Brandt, who claimed that the conman took on various fake identities and won their trust before escaping with thousands of dollars.

From the looks of it, Derek had a consistent MO of introducing himself as a successful single man to different women seeking long-term relationships. He then made the women believe they had found their perfect match before taking control of their finances and draining their hard-earned money. Moreover, the show also alleged that Derek often used the money stolen from one victim to romance his next target.

Where Is Cindi Pardini Now?

Eventually, with Cindi’s efforts to make others aware of Derek’s crimes, Dorie Watkins, a woman he was dating in 2017, learned of the con and immediately approached the police with samples of his fake badges and uniforms. Further investigation revealed that Derek was also seeing Dallas-based Tracie Cooper-Cunningham on the side, and once she agreed to be a part of a sting operation, the police were finally able to bring the con man into custody.

Cindi Pardini, along with eight other victims, played an integral role during Derek Alldred’s trial. Their testimonies and allegations helped the jury convict the accused of two counts of aggravated identity fraud and one count of mail fraud, which led to a sentence of 24 years in federal prison in 2018. At present, Cindi Pardini resides in San Fransisco, California, where she earns a living as the Director of Edifecs. Although she appears single, Cindi has built up a wonderful life surrounded by her family and friends and often posts about her loved ones on social media. While Cindi’s determination to fight against the con all on her own was quite inspirational, it is heartwarming to witness her current success, and we wish her the best for the years to come.

