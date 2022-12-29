Derek Alldred: Where is the Conman Now?

When conman Derek Alldred came across Cindi Pardini in 2012, he viewed her as another potential victim to swindle money from. However, he had no idea that Cindi would soon make it her life’s mission to bring Derek to justice. Dateline’s ‘The Perfect Man’ chronicles Derek Alldred’s crimes and follows the ensuing investigation that eventually brought him to justice. If you are intrigued by the details surrounding the case and want to find out where Derek is at present, we have you covered.

Who Is Derek Alldred?

A native of Twin Cities, Minnesota, the show mentioned that Derek had a pretty normal childhood and grew up in an affluent family. He was also pretty close to his parents, and surprisingly, criminal psychologists noted that there was nothing that forced him to take up conning other than the thrill of it all. Throughout all his crimes, his M.O. remained pretty constant as he would meet most of his victims on social media sites or through dating apps before building a rapport with them.

Interestingly, Derek only targeted women who were facing a crisis in their lives, such as a recent divorce, and would behave as the man of their dreams. Eventually, once he gained their trust, he would swindle his way into their financial accounts and steal most of their life savings. The show even mentioned that, in most cases, Derek would steal from a woman and use that same money to romance and gain the trust of his next victim.

In 2012, Derek met Cindi Pardini through a post on Facebook and soon became close friends with her. Reports claim that he even stayed with her in San Fransisco for quite some time in 2013 and claimed he was an influential investment banker. Although Cindi believed him initially, she soon discovered that he had stolen around $250,000 from her accounts. However, since she was unable to take the matter to the courts, she was determined to bring him to justice one way or the other.

While still with Cindi, Derek connected with a woman named Wendy Harvey and began romancing her. However, with time, Cindi figured out that the money Derek spent on Wendy mostly came from her account. Hence, she contacted and warned the girl, forcing Derek to find another victim.

In the years that followed, Derek met and befriended at least seven other women before stealing various amounts from their bank accounts. He met most of them through online dating sites such as Match.com and gradually charmed his way into their lives. Interestingly, by this time, Derek had moved on from providing his real name to his victims and mostly used the alias “Rich Peterson.”

However, he was also known to use other names, and sources mentioned how he impersonated several personalities, including that of a Navy reservist, an international banking lawyer, the owner of a financial firm, and a Navy jet pilot, among others. Moreover, some of his notable victims, including JoAnn Venhuizen, who lost $24,000; Dr. Kimberly Haycraft, who lost around $100,000; and Linda Dyas, who lost a massive amount of $325,000.

Where Is Derek Alldred Now?

Eventually, Cindi Pardini made it her life’s objective to bring Derek to justice, and she even got in contact with a few other victims who supported her cause. By 2017, Derek was in a relationship with Dorie Watkins, but with his crimes becoming infamous, she soon learned of her partner’s scams. Hence, even though she lost around $17,000, she decided to go to the police station and even presented Derek’s fake badges and uniforms to the authorities. When investigating further, the police discovered that Derek was also seeing healthcare executive Tracie Cooper-Cunningham at the same time, and she cooperated with the police in helping them catch the conman red-handed in 2017.

When questioned about his crimes, Derek insisted on his innocence and denied all responsibility. However, when presented in federal court, Derek was convicted of two counts of aggravated identity fraud as well as one count of mail fraud. As a result, he was sentenced to 24 years in prison in 2018. Hence, with Derek still not eligible for parole, he remains behind bars at the FCI Terre Haute in Terre Haute, Indiana, and will be released in 2037.

Read More: Where is Cindi Pardini Now?