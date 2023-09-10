Cindi Vickers Murder: Where is Billy Vickers Now?

‘Dirty John’ Podcast mainly features the case of the Newell family’s brush with the conman “Dirty John” but also mentions a tragedy that happened with the same family three decades ago. Cindi Vickers was murdered inside her California home in early March 1984, but the aftermath of the heinous crime was as shocking as the homicide itself. If you wish to learn more about the case, including the killer’s identity, we’ve your back. Let’s begin then, shall we?

Who Was Cindi Vickers?

Born on November 21, 1952, Cindi got engaged to Billy, a supermarket manager, when she was just 17 and married him after she turned 18. Cindi’s mom, Arlane Hart, stated the pair had two children and were seemingly happy. Arlane added, “She said, ‘Mom, I am not happily married. You were right, I should have waited longer. He’s not the type of person I want to be married to.'” Hart was surprised by the confession because she had always believed the pair had been so happy at family gatherings.

But Cindi went on to tell her mother that Billy had become very possessive. For example, Cindi said, he wouldn’t allow her to wear a bikini to the beach or go out on her own at night. “We just had a great family unit and she named several things that I didn’t even know that were happening,” Hart said on the podcast. The divide between Cindi and Billy grew after Cindi met a professional football player and was flattered by the attention he gave her, according to the Los Angeles Times. She asked Billy for a divorce and the pair sold their house.

Cindi had been planning to have lunch over at her mother’s house the day she was killed, but when no one came, Hart put the lunch supplies away and went back to teaching piano lessons. At 4:00 pm, the doorbell rang and Hart opened the door to find two policemen, one of whom told her there had been a shooting. At first, she thought Billy had been so upset he shot himself, she recalled in the podcast, but she then learned that her daughter had been the one who died that day.

“I could not believe what I was hearing,” she said. “The two policeman just stood there, with their hats on their chests.” Billy had shot Cindi as she was sitting at a table writing out checks at the home they’d just sold. But it was Hart’s reliance on her lifelong Christian faith that she would later say allowed her to forgive Billy and eventually testify on his behalf during her own daughter’s murder trial, a move that stunned the case’s prosecutor at the time.

Who Killed Cindi Vickers?

“They threw her under the bus,” prosecutor Thomas Avdeef later said, according to the LA Times. “I don’t know the dynamics of the family. I could never understand that. Why say bad things about the victim?” During the trial, Avdeef argued that Billy was a jealous and moody man. He described him as jealous of his wife’s good looks and upset when she would ridicule him for his appearance and baldness in front of others they knew. Hart took the stand for five hours in Billy’s murder trial.

But even after the prosecutor’s repeated questioning, she was steadfast in her support of her one-time son-in-law, who had apologized to her for killing her daughter. “I loved Billy. I didn’t love him for what he did. I hated what he did, but I still loved Billy,” she said in the podcast. His defense team also made the argument that the killing had been committed in a state of temporary unconsciousness. Billy was acquitted by the jury on the murder charge, but they couldn’t reach a unanimous decision about whether to convict him of lesser charges.

They deadlocked in a 7-5 decision. Before the case was retried, Billy pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was given a five-year sentence. He’d serve only two years and nine months in jail for shooting his wife to death. His private information and current whereabouts are not in the public domain. Three decades later, Cindi’s sister, Debra Newell, got embroiled with “Dirty John” — another tragic incident for the family.

Read More: John Meehan: Who Was He? How Did He Die?