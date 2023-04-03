Cindy Carballo: Where is Orlando Mesa’s Wife Now?

Janepsy “Cindy” Carballo was devastated when her husband, Orlando Mesa, was shot to death outside their Miami, Florida, house. Although her 18-month-old son was also injured in the attack, he narrowly escaped the jaws of death. However, Cindy wasn’t the same since then, and law enforcement officers were shocked when she murdered her husband’s business associate, Ilan Nissim, in cold blood. ‘Dateline: Miami Heat’ takes the viewer through the horrifying tragedy and follows the investigation that got to the bottom of the incident. Let’s delve into the details surrounding the crime and find out where Cindy is at present, shall we?

Who is Cindy Carballo?

A mother of one, Cindy Carballo was living with her husband and their 18-month-old child in 2008. Reports mention that Cindy met her husband, Orlando Mesa, in 2006, and it did not take long for the couple to get comfortable with each other. Hence, after a whirlwind romance, the two decided to tie the knot and eventually settled in Miami, Florida. With time, they became proud parents to a son, and neighbors described them as a typical American couple who appeared to be in love with each other.

Besides, although Cindy was a housewife, she took an active interest in her husband’s business and remained supportive until the end. They even dreamt of a wonderful life ahead, and neighbors had no idea that a tragedy was about to befall the family. On April 20, 2008, Cindy was working inside the house while her husband, Orlando, was enjoying the afternoon outside. Meanwhile, he also kept an eye on their son, who was biking up and down the driveway. Although nothing seemed out of the ordinary, Cindy soon heard a car drive up before the sounds of gunshots filled her mind with terror.

Cindy immediately rushed outside to find both her husband and their son lying unconscious in pools of their own blood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they realized the boy was still alive and immediately shifted him to a local hospital. However, Orlando wasn’t so lucky as he was declared dead on the spot, and an autopsy later determined that he was shot to death. When investigating the murders, the police initially looked into Cindy and Orlando’s relationship but realized they were very much in love.

Moreover, Cindy even gave detectives an initial breakthrough in the case and said that she believed her husband’s business associate, Ilan Nissim, was responsible for the murder. Although the police took Cindy’s statement into account, they could not find any evidence that would tie Ilan to the crime. However, Cindy insisted that her husband had lent around $180,000 to his business associate, which was mysteriously lost. That was when detectives asked the victim’s wife to wear a wire when talking to the suspect, but she surprisingly refused.

Still, law enforcement officials were busy with the investigation when Cindy suddenly decided to take matters into her own hands. On May 20, 2008, Cindy called 911 and claimed she had shot Ilan to death. When questioned, she insisted that he allegedly forced his way into her house before asking about Orlando’s warehouse. Besides, Cindy even claimed that Ilan accosted her physically, following which she shot him in self-defense. Although an autopsy later determined that he had suffered multiple bullet wounds, leading to his death, the police had no evidence to change Cindy at that moment.

Where is Cindy Carballo Now?

Months after the double murder, Cindy opened a healthcare clinic in her hometown of Miami. Authorities suspected the clinic of being a pill mill, and a DEA informant decided to infiltrate the organization while wearing a wire. Quite strangely, when talking with the undercover DEA informant, Cindy decided to come clean and mentioned that she had lured Ilan to her house to kill him as she believed the cops would not have been able to find evidence linking him to her husband’s murder. The informant soon approached the police with the information, and Cindy was eventually arrested for deliberate homicide.

When put on trial, Cindy pled not guilty and claimed she shot Ilan in self-defense. However, the police soon discovered that she had been in constant contact with him since Orlando’s death and that the second victim did not have a weapon when he was shot in cold blood. Considering such evidence, the jury convicted Cindy of first-degree murder, and she was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2014. Thus, at present, she remains behind bars at the Lowell C.I. Annex in unincorporated Marion County, Florida.

