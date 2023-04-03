Nikita Roberts: Where is Ilan Nissim’s Girlfriend Now?

When Nikita Roberts learned that the police considered her boyfriend, Ilan Nissim, a suspect in Orlando Mesa’s murder investigation, she was devastated. Orlando was killed outside his Miami, Florida, house in a drive-by shooting, and Nikita insisted that Ilan was incapable of such violence. ‘Dateline: Miami Heat’ chronicles the gruesome incident and follows the police investigation, which tried its best to get to the bottom of the matter. However, the case took a shocking turn when Ilan was also shot to death just a month after Orlando passed away. Well, let’s study the details surrounding the double murder and find out where Nikita is at present, shall we?

Who is Nikita Roberts?

A resident of Miami, Florida, Nikita Roberts was in a relationship with Ilan Nissim at the time of Orlando Mesa’s murder. People who knew Nikita described her as a kindhearted and generous woman who always put her family before everything else. Besides, she even shared a daughter with Ilan and embraced the role of a mother. Incidentally, neighbors mentioned that the couple appeared very much in love, and they looked forward to a life with their child. However, no one could foresee the shocking tragedy that would change Nikita’s life forever.

Orlando Mesa and his eighteen-month-old son were playing outside the driveway of his Miami house when two armed men drove up in a white car. The men got off the car and fired incessantly at Orlando before making a quick getaway. By the time Orlando’s wife, Cindy Carballo, managed to reach the crime scene, both her husband and child were bleeding profusely from multiple bullet wounds. Still, first responders arrived on time and were able to provide timely medical help, which saved the child’s life. Unfortunately, Orlando wasn’t lucky as he passed away on the spot, and an autopsy determined he was shot to death.

When the police began investigating Orlando’s murder, Cindy came forward and claimed that her husband had given his business associate a lot of money, which was allegedly stolen. This business associate turned out to be Ilan Nissim, and detectives learned that Orlando had lent him around $180,000. Cindy also insisted that he owed her husband money and was the person who killed him. Although the police considered Cindy’s statement, they could not find any evidence linking Ilan to the crime. However, before the investigation could run its course, Cindy took matters into her own hand, leading to a shocking twist.

Where is Nikita Roberts Now?

On May 20, 2008, Cindy called 911 and claimed she had shot Ilan in self-defense. She further mentioned that he had forced himself into her home and even accosted her physically, which caused her to pull the trigger. Nikita was devastated by the news and could not believe that her baby would grow up without a father. She claimed it was disturbing enough for Ilan to be accused of murder and insisted that her boyfriend would never raise his hand on another woman. Still, the police considered the death an act of self-defense, and Cindy wasn’t charged with the murder.

However, about two years later, while talking to an undercover DEA informant, Cindy claimed she had lured Ilan to her house before killing him. This made it a deliberate homicide, and Cindy was convicted of first-degree murder before being sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2014. Naturally, Nikita was relieved once the court sentenced her boyfriend’s killer to life in prison, yet she stated that nothing would fill the vacuum left by Ilan’s absence. Since the trial, she has embraced privacy and even maintains a minimal presence on social media. Still, we believe that Nikita is busy raising her daughter; wish her the best for the years to come.

